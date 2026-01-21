WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Lashes Out at His Coach and Brother in Tense Win at the Australian Open

When the going gets tough, so does Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard faced a hard challenge against Yannick Hanfmann in his second-round match. The German came out firing, returning heavy shots and forcing a rocky start to the first set. Usually calm under pressure, Alcaraz showed signs of frustration this time. Still, he battled through, overcame the obstacle, and survived a real scare. Things, however, didn’t go quite as smoothly for his team.

During his match on Wednesday, Alcaraz struggled under Hanfmann’s early pressure and fiery hitting in the opening set. The tension got to him. He turned to his box, not just seeking support but to let out that frustration that was bubbling up. The 22-year-old shouted at his coach and brother, looking bewildered by how quickly things were slipping away.

According to fans, Carlos Alcaraz said, “No sé qué hacer” (I don’t know what to do) in Spanish, voicing confusion. The audio wasn’t clear, but the phrase was picked up as an estimate from the video shared by Eurosport.es on X.

In the end, the win was his. He sealed a 6-3, 6-2 victory after two hours and 44 minutes to reach the third round. It wasn’t easy, and his reaction said it all.

This is a developing story…