WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Nearly Considers Retirement as Alexander Zverev Left Stunned in Shocking On-Court Scenes

The Rod Laver Arena saw Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have a back-and-forth that led to an ultimate fifth set with a match that lasted over five hours. While it was a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-7(4), 7-5 victory for the Spaniard, the hard court saw him almost retiring during the middle of the intense match.

On X, @asud683385 shared a video with a caption: “Carlos Alcaraz almost retiring in the 4th set?” Following the third set, which was won by the German, the Spaniard seemed to struggle on court. And this is where the commentators took notice of him.

Indeed, Alcaraz was walking down to the side of the court, seemingly not very happy with himself. But the moment he exchanged his racket to his other hand, the commentators thought that it was time that he was done with the match.

This is a developing report…