WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz’s Science-Backed Move Emerges in New Practice Footage After Injury Setback

Away from the constant spotlight, Carlos Alcaraz’s life is moving at a different pace. While embracing moments free from relentless expectations, the Spaniard reflected on his family, admitting they “have always been there to support” him, a constant presence through every high and low. And though he is on an unplanned vacation now as recovery remains his priority, his latest practice session has already ignited the fire within him, showing he is eager to get back where he belongs.

In a recent IG post, captioned, “A different kind of May! ❤️”, Alcaraz was seen back on the practice court. However, there was something unusual about the session that immediately caught fans’ attention.

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The 7-time Grand Slam champion was performing forehand strokes while holding the racket in his left hand. It appeared to be a smart move of staying active without putting extra strain on his injured right wrist.

The 23-year-old even went a step further. He was seen executing several forehand shots entirely with his left hand as part of the training routine.

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The Spaniard and his team have reportedly implemented a method known as “Cross Education.” It is a neuromuscular phenomenon where training one limb can help improve strength, coordination, or activation in the opposite limb, even when that side is not being directly trained at times.

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In this situation, if Carlos Alcaraz’s right wrist remains limited, working with his left hand could still provide benefits to the injured side. The approach has been used in different sports and rehabilitation programs over the years as well.

Training with the left hand may help reduce or halt muscle atrophy in his right wrist for a long time. It can also help the brain reconnect important tennis coordination patterns while he is out from the court, allowing him to remain active on an aerobic level.

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For the former world No. 1, the process is just another step in what has already become a lengthy recovery journey. At the same time, Alcaraz has also been making the most of his life away from professional tennis.

Just yesterday, a viral clip showed him in Comporta, Portugal, enjoying time away from the pressures of the tour. He spent the weekend with a close group of friends while continuing his recovery.

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Now, with Carlos gradually returning to the court, he is carefully protecting his right hand while strengthening the left. And as he works toward a fresh comeback in six weeks time, even several legends of the sport have voiced support for his decision to stay away from competition for a longer period and fully recover.

Rafael Nadal backs Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to sacrifice grand slam events for full recovery

Two months ago, when the Spaniard withdrew from the Barcelona Open, many expected the setback to be a short one. Most believed Carlos would be back on court within days and ready for the Madrid Masters which he did not play last year due to injury.

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Instead, the entire situation turned out to be far more serious than initially thought. The troublesome wrist injury forced the Spaniard to step away from both the clay-court and grass-court swings.

The absence shocked fans across the tennis world. For a player known for his energy and love of competition, watching from the sidelines was never part of the plan for him.

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As the recovery process continued away from court, Alcaraz’s injury became a major talking point. Questions were raised not only about the injury itself but also about how Alcaraz manages his time away from the court, especially with golf.

However, while criticism and scrutiny continued to grow, Carlitos also found support from some of the biggest names in the sport. One of them was fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, who strongly backed the young Spaniard’s decision to prioritize recovery.

“I think he has made the right decision,” Nadal explained. “The good thing is he has an injury that he will recover 100% if he does the proper things, and I’m sure he is doing the proper things.”

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Nadal later added, “He has plenty of years in front of him,” he said. “And it’s about listening to that from somebody like me that went through all of these things, I think, that gives you some positiveness in the tough moments.”

Even Jim Courier supported the decision. “I think that Carlos is being very wise and being cautious with the wrist,” he said.

As Carlos Alcaraz now balances rehabilitation, practice sessions, and valuable family time, the tennis world continues to wait for the moment he finally returns to the court.