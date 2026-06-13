WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Shows Major Physical Development Amid Worrying Injury Hiatus

There might be hope for Carlos Alcaraz’s fans for the rest of 2026. The charismatic Spaniard has been sidelined since his first-round match in Barcelona due to a wrist injury. His prolonged absence has sparked plenty of speculation among fans and experts alike, but a recently surfaced video on social media hinting at his current physical condition may help ease some of those concerns for the time being.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Weeks that multiply!! I can keep up with you…back in 2019, we were doing something, haha. Great @carlitosalcarazz in the industrial parks like #Rocky”, read the caption on the Instagram story shared by Alcaraz’s longtime trainer and core member of the team, Albert Lledo, making a throwback reference to the famous “Rocky” franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showed him and the Spaniard running through the streets of El Palma, the seven-time Major champion’s hometown. Alcaraz looked healthy and was no longer wearing the wrist brace he had been using since the injury.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Barcelona Open before his second-round match against Tomas Machac, and at the time, the move was viewed as a precaution as he prepared to defend his French Open title. However, concerns grew when he appeared at the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid at the end of April wearing a wrist brace. Speculation emerged that the injury was more serious than initially believed, and those fears were confirmed when he announced he would miss Roland Garros this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many also feared that he would face a significant spell away from the court even after Roland Garros. He announced ahead of the tournament that he would not be taking part in Wimbledon either, amplifying those fears.

There were reports that he was suffering from tenosynovitis in his wrist, a painful inflammation of the tendon sheath. Experts, however, claimed it was treatable and not a chronic condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal even said Alcaraz could be back on court by the end of the year, as the 22-time Major champion had suffered similar injuries during his own career. And thankfully, this video shared by Lledo should reassure Alcaraz fans, as it shines a positive light on the Spaniard’s recovery.

Alcaraz’s absence from the Tour, albeit for a few months as of now, has created a bit of a vacuum on the men’s Tour, and many former players, including the Spaniard’s peers, have had different takes on his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Pros and Alcaraz’s Peers Have Had Different Takes About the Spaniard’s Injury

Lledo’s video seems to have come at the right time, as it was not only fans but also former players who had questions about Alcaraz’s injury. Andre Agassi was quite outspoken about the lack of clear information about the nature of the injury, the recovery time, or even whether the Spaniard needed surgery. “It would be really helpful if he or someone close to him clearly explained the exact nature of his injury, because at this point, we can only speculate”, said Agassi on the Big T podcast after the French Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it’s a form of tendinitis, is it a specific inflammation like dorsal capsulitis or a carpal tunnel-type problem? What exactly are we talking about, and what are the treatment options? I don’t know precisely what he has.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Alcaraz’s absence has understandably dampened the moods of all tennis fans, and that feeling has spread to John McEnroe as well. “I was depressed and disappointed that Carlos was not at Roland Garros,” McEnroe said on the ‘Off Court with Greg Rusedski’ podcast.

“He is the best representative we have for our sport right now, and for what he brings to the game. Thus, his absence really hurts.” Even Alcaraz’s rival, Jannik Sinner, felt the Spaniard’s absence and extended his sympathies for the 23-year-old.

Alcaraz started the season on fire, winning the Australian Open (beating Novak Djokovic in the Final) and remaining unbeaten for the first 16 matches of the season. His layoff has already seen him drop 3000 points for missing the Italian Open and the French Open, and missing Wimbledon will cost the Spaniard another 1300 points. His exact return date is yet to be confirmed, but one hopes he will be back for the final Major of the year in New York.