WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Takes a Part Time Job as Ball Boy in Hilarious Scenes at the Australian Open

Following his first-round win at the Australian Open, where Carlos Alcaraz beat home favorite Adam Walton, one would expect him to be in full preparation mode for his next match against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. But it turns out Alcaraz is busy taking up a different role that has left social media abuzz.

Just recently, as Andrey Rublev was preparing for his second-round match against Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria, a light-hearted scene unfolded on the practice courts.

Rublev was practicing his serves, and after he served a ball, he was about to serve another. Carlos Alcaraz, standing behind him, picked up a stray ball and tossed it back, with the exact form of a ball boy.

Alcaraz, however, quickly broke character and burst out laughing as Rublev headed over for a quick hug, much to the audience’s delight.

And just a few days earlier, Carlos Alcaraz pretended to be a bellboy at the Crown Towers hotel in Melbourne, where he was staying during the tournament’s opening round.

For the fun stunt, he was all dressed up in the hotel’s bellboy uniform and even tried on a fake moustache, though he later discarded it. And soon, he ran into fellow tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime in the lift and jokingly played along, saying, “If you need anything in the room, let me know, please.”

Speaking to 7NEWS about the playful moment, Carlos Alcaraz added with a laugh, “Sometimes, you know, with tennis it’s not enough. So I had to find another job.” But whatever role he takes on, his focus is always on the main prize.

Carlos Alcaraz eyes career Grand Slam at Australian Open

For now, Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest goal this season is to finally win the Australian Open, the only major title missing from his trophy collection. He has already claimed victories at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open multiple times over.

But capturing the elusive title at Melbourne Park would give him a career Grand Slam, beating out rival Jannik Sinner. If he succeeds, he would also become one of the youngest men ever to do so and the youngest in the Open Era to win all four majors before turning 23.

“Players who have been able to complete the four of them … adapt in different situations, different surfaces, different atmospheres,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “And that’s what a real champion does: adapting themselves wherever they play. Different cities, stadiums, in front of different crowds. That makes a real champion. That’s why I’m really looking forward to doing it.”

To reach that goal, he’s leaving no stone unturned… even if that means copying some techniques. Recently, Alcaraz adjusted his serving motion in practice to gain consistency, rhythm, and timing. And in the first round of the Australian Open shortly after, fans realized that his new style looked similar to Novak Djokovic’s, which Djokovic later joked about.

Triumph in sunny Melbourne would give him the momentum for the rest of the year and boost his bid for more majors in 2026.