WATCH: 18-Year-Old Pro’s Emotional Celebration After Stunning Win Over Quentin Halys

For eight long years, Morocco longed for an ATP Tour breakthrough, with Lamine Ouahab the last to deliver back in 2018. Now, as the clay season ignites, 18-year-old Karim Bennani has ended that drought in emphatic style. Following Taha Baadi’s heroics, Bennani etched his name into history, sparking a surge of pride and belief across Moroccan tennis.

At the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, home wildcard Karim Bennani delivered a breakthrough moment for Moroccan tennis. Ranked World No. 731, Bennani stunned Quentin Halys, who is ranked No. 90. He won the match 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in his first tour-level appearance outside of Davis Cup.

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After sealing the victory, Bennani threw his racket on the court. He then lay down on the clay as the crowd erupted with joy. The moment reflected his emotions perfectly. Despite never having played a Challenger match, his happiness was immense.

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“I don’t know what to say. I still can’t believe what just happened,” Bennani said in his on-court interview. “Thank you to the amazing Moroccan crowd, my coaches, my parents… I’m just really happy with the win.”

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He was not the only Moroccan making history today. Taha Baadi also produced a remarkable result. Ranked World No. 587, Baadi defeated Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The 24-year-old opened the main-draw action on Monday.

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With that win, Baadi became the first Moroccan to record an ATP Tour victory since 2018. His ranking also jumped 109 places to No. 478 in the ATP Live Rankings. Soon after, Bennani followed with his own milestone. He became the youngest Moroccan man to win a tour-level match.

Both players now move to the second round. Baadi will face third seed Corentin Moutet in their first H2H meeting. Bennani will take on Yannick Hanfmann. There is more home interest in the draw. Nineteen-year-old Reda Bennani, the third Moroccan wildcard, is set to play Mattia Bellucci on Tuesday.

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This gives the Marrakech crowd another player to support. The local energy continues to build around the event.

For Quentin Halys, this defeat is part of a wider trend, as the clay season continues to deliver shock results, including several upsets across tournaments in Brazil.

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Ignacio Buse stuns João Fonseca at Rio Open

Even before the breakthroughs of Karim Bennani and Taha Baadi on clay, another major story had already unfolded earlier this season. It came at the Rio Open presented by Claro on February 19.

At that event, Ignacio Buse spoiled João Fonseca’s pursuit of home glory. He defeated the Brazilian 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. Buse lost the first set in their first-ever meeting. However, he stayed composed and turned the match around.

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He took advantage of Fonseca’s 43 unforced errors. The match lasted two hours and 26 minutes before Buse sealed the win. With that victory, Buse made history. He became the first Peruvian to reach an ATP 500 quarter-final since the series began in 2009.

“Today was a really difficult match,” Buse said. “We all know the potential that Joao has. We are really close friends. So that was also hard today.” Just one year ago, Buse was ranked No. 230 in the ATP Rankings. Now, the 21-year-old has climbed to a career-high No. 59 and continues to rise.

And talking about upsets, another one came at the Miami Open recently. Sebastian Korda took what he called the “scenic route” to the biggest win of his career. The 25-year-old American stunned world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. He recovered after losing a 5-3 lead in the second set.

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Alcaraz, the reigning US Open, Australian Open, and Roland Garros champion, won five straight games at one stage. However, Korda regained control in the final set.

“There was a little more stress than I would want, but I’m happy with how I played, happy with how I stayed with it. I kept believing. I got myself in some nasty situations, but I kept going and played really well in the end.”

Now, the spotlight shifts to Marrakech again. As the story unfolds with Bennani and Baadi, attention also turns to Reda Bennani. Fans are now watching closely to see if he can produce another upset on the red dirt.