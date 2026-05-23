WATCH: Furious ATP Pro Confronts Umpire in Shocking On-Court Meltdown

At last year’s Girona Challenger, Pablo Carreño Busta ignited chaos after shoving the umpire during a furious final-set tiebreak argument, repeatedly branding official Ali Katebi “so bad” as play descended into tension and delay. Now, that same storm of confrontation has resurfaced at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in India, where the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka exploded at the chair umpire brutally despite defeating Hamish Stewart in the semifinal.

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The controversy erupted while Ivashka trailed 3-4 in the second set. Tension exploded after the chair umpire overruled a line call in Stewart’s favor during a crucial deuce point.

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Ivashka had sent the final shot of the rally into the net, but he strongly believed the point should have been replayed because of the interruption from the line call. The umpire, however, ruled that the original “out” call from the linesperson did not affect the Belarusian’s shot and awarded the point to Stewart.

The frustrated former world No. 40 immediately walked toward the chair umpire and argued his case. During the exchange, Ivashka shouted, “Ask him, there is a chair umpire” while pointing toward Stewart’s side of the court, as the umpire calmly responded, “I completely understand.”

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Back at the baseline, the Belarusian still could not believe the decision. When he asked, “Do we play the point again?” the umpire replied, “No, because you hit the ball in the net.”

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That response pushed Ivashka over the edge emotionally. He screamed at the top of his lungs, “No! No! No chance!,” before continuing the confrontation by shouting, “You called the ball when I was hitting.”

The chair umpire repeatedly defended the decision, saying, “You hit the ball in the net, we know in the ATP.” Ivashka, however, refused to accept the explanation and screamed again, “No, no chance.”

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The Belarusian continued arguing his side of the incident, saying, “You interrupted me when I was hitting the ball, and you said out,” while the umpire answered, “He said out when the ball hit the net.” Still, television visuals appeared to show Ivashka making contact with the ball before the out call was made.

Even later in the confrontation, the chair umpire attempted to calm the situation by telling him, “Ilya, the call did not affect your shot,” but Ivashka insisted the line umpire’s call had interrupted the rally.

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Eventually, Ivashka sat down in his chair and demanded the supervisor. After reviewing the incident, the supervisor agreed with the umpire’s decision, forcing the Belarusian to reluctantly return to the court, where he lost the second set 3-6 and later followed that up with a code violation for telling the umpire, “You sold me the set”.

Despite the chaos, Ivashka managed to regroup during the short break before the deciding set. The 32-year-old regained control brilliantly, defeating third seed Stewart 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to book a final clash against fourth seed Petr Bar Biryukov on Friday.

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While the incident added another controversial chapter to recent ATP Challenger tensions, similar to scenes recently witnessed in Italy as well.

Tristan Boyer sparks chaos after violently attacking the umpire’s chair

Earlier this month, Tristan Boyer became the center of controversy during his second-round qualifying defeat against Daniele Rapagnetta at the Francavilla Challenger in Italy.

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The incident unfolded late in the second set with Boyer trailing 4-6, 5-6. At that stage, Rapagnetta was preparing to serve for the match after tensions had already escalated during the closing stretch.

Earlier in the set, Boyer had already received a game penalty. The punishment proved costly as he lost his service game, allowing the Italian to move ahead and place himself one game away from victory.

However, the situation completely exploded during the changeover before the final game could begin. Furious over the penalty decision, Boyer reacted aggressively near the umpire’s chair.

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The American smashed his racket before violently striking the umpire’s chair with it. The sudden outburst immediately disrupted the natural flow of the match and created a tense atmosphere around the court.

Broadcast audio captured the heated exchange between Boyer and the chair umpire in real time. After confirming the punishment, the official announced, “Game penalty. Mr. Boyer.”

The ruling instantly triggered another furious response from the American. Clearly frustrated with the decision, Boyer argued directly with the umpire during the chaotic changeover.

“You’re gonna give me something that never even happened?” Boyer shouted before adding: “That’s unf***ing believable to me.” His reaction reflected how strongly he disagreed with the ruling during such a critical stage of the contest. Moments later, the match atmosphere had completely shifted from competitive tension to pure chaos.

With emotional outbursts increasingly becoming part of several Challenger-level events recently, attention will now turn toward how officials and tournament organizers handle similar confrontations in upcoming tournaments.