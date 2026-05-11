WATCH: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Other Tennis Stars’ Priceless Reactions to Italian Open Prank

With players’ intensity peaking at the Italian Open, the organizers had different ideas in mind to lighten the mood. They roped in Belgian star Zizou Bergs, and used a supposedly ‘3rd century B.C. vase,’ and a hidden camera to set up a prank, and the results were hilarious as the player reactions were invaluable and went viral online as the players blew off some steam.

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The prank involved a terracotta vase that supposedly dated back to the 3rd century B.C. and was highly valued. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and more were set up to ‘accidentally’ smash it.

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The players were at first briefed that they could not touch the vase as it was too precious. They were also told that it was found about six months ago when the tennis court was being renovated. Naturally, the players maintained their distance from knowing its importance. Then, just as they looked away, the person who was briefing them pushed the vase to the ground as it shattered into pieces to capture reactions from the players.

Swiatek covered her mouth in horror as she saw the vase fall from its pedestal. She also made it clear that she wasn’t the one who touched it, saying, “That’s not me.” On the other hand, Sabalenka was left speechless as the vase fell and appeared to be in total disbelief.

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Katie Boulter was another player who had a hilarious reaction to the prank. She was the only one who was able to save the vase from falling down, unknowingly ruining the prank. Bergs, who was watching it all from a distance, was impressed with Boulter’s reflexes and remarked, “That was an insane save.”

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Once the prank was revealed, the players felt naturally relieved. For instance, Sabalenka went, “It was a joke? Oh my god, guys, you f****** killed me right now.”

Swiatek was also taken aback and questioned, “Wait, that was a joke?” She then burst out into laughter. Boulter, who had saved the vase from being shattered, couldn’t believe that it was all a prank. “Nah, I’m still pissed you did this to me,” she wrote on X.

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While most of the players were left shocked because of the prank, there were two who were able to figure out what was going on. Matteo Berrettini caught the person red-handed while she was trying to push down the vase as he looked away. “I knew it, guys. I caught you guys way before you started,” he said.

Tommy Paul also figured out that it was a prank in a similar way to Berrettini. “See, that was on purpose. I knew it was coming,” he stated.

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The Italian Open has proven to be a tournament full of surprises so far, as many of the highly-ranked seeds have been eliminated in the first few rounds.

Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, and more face early exits at the Italian Open

Sabalenka’s second-round elimination against Sorana Cirstea is easily the biggest upset of the tournament so far. The World No. 1 suffered a 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 defeat in what was a grueling match. Despite a strong start, Sabalenka went on to lose six out of seven games in the second set and wasn’t able to make a comeback from that point.

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Imago May 9, 2026, Rome, Lazio, Italy: ARYNA SABALENKA during the match against S. Cristea of Romania in the third round of the WTA Tennis Damen 1000 Internazionali BNL DÃ Italia, Rome, Italy. Sabalenka lost 6:2, 3:6, 5:7. Tennis, Internazionali BNL DÃ Italia 2026 – Aryna Sabalenka 6:2, 3:6, 5:7. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc278 20260509_zsp_c278_052 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

World No. 6, Ben Shelton, suffered a first-round defeat to Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili. The match went down to the wire, but the former eventually came up short and recorded a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss.

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Shelton’s compatriot, Tommy Paul, also bowed out early in Rome following a 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 defeat to Luciano Darderi in the second round. The American put in a great effort, but his opponent ended up making a brilliant comeback to run away with the win.

This isn’t all, as Felix Auger-Aliassime is another player who got eliminated in the first round of the competition. Mariano Navone proved to be too good for the Canadian and recorded an important 7-6, 7-6 victory.

Finally, Italy’s highest-ranked WTA player, Jasmine Paolini, got knocked out in the second round of her home event. She recorded an unexpected 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat to Elise Mertens in the second round.

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As the tournament proceeds into the second week, all eyes will now shift to the action on the courts as the organizers brainstorm on the next prank.