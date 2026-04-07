WATCH: Iga Swiatek Takes Notes as Rafael Nadal Delivers His Grand Slam Winning Masterclass

Few players can simply call Rafael Nadal for guidance, but Iga Swiatek holds that rare privilege. Once calling herself “Rafa’s kids”, the Pole now sharpens her clay-court instincts at the Rafa Nadal Academy ahead of the Stuttgart Open. Yet despite coach Francisco Roig being by her side, her campaign only truly ignites when Rafa himself steps in to guide her.

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A recent video circulating on X captured a compelling moment between Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy. In the clip, Swiatek is seen carefully taking notes as Nadal explains the mechanics behind his famous buggy whip forehand.

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The interaction quickly drew attention, including from Brad Gilbert, who was clearly impressed by what he saw. “This is priceless for Iga Pop, so cool 😎 to see Vamos Rafa on the practice court,” he wrote after watching the footage.

At present, Swiatek is fully immersed in intense training sessions at Nadal’s academy, focusing on rebuilding her rhythm on clay. The videos show her listening intently, making small technical adjustments, and engaging in detailed conversations with both Nadal and her new coach, Francisco Roig.

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The atmosphere appears calm and methodical, a contrast to the pressure she has faced in recent months on tour. That pressure became evident after the Miami Open, where she suffered a surprising second-round loss to Magda Linette.

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Following that defeat, Swiatek made a major decision by parting ways with coach Wim Fissette, who had joined her team in October 2024. Earlier this week, she confirmed that Roig, a long-time member of Nadal’s team during all 22 of his Grand Slam victories, would step in as her new mentor.

Her first training session with Roig took place in Mallorca, where Nadal himself joined them on court to offer guidance and insights. The academy’s official social media captured the moment, posting visuals of the trio on clay with the caption, “It’s not just training, it’s a whole vibe.”

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This phase reflects a noticeable shift in Swiatek’s demeanor, as she appears more relaxed and refreshed compared to her earlier struggles. It feels as though a burden has been lifted, allowing her to reconnect with her natural game and mindset.

She also expressed her gratitude publicly, acknowledging Nadal’s role in making her feel welcome during this period. “Training, learning and embracing each day here in Mallorca. Thank you @rafaelnadal for making me feel at home,” she wrote.

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Nadal, in turn, welcomed her warmly on social media as she began this new chapter in her preparation. “Welcome back to the Rafa Nadal Academy!,” Nadal wrote to Swiatek, on the same day she announced her collaboration with Roig, in a post on social media.

“Enjoy your time here! We hope you feel at home”.

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Swiatek responded on Instagram Stories with appreciation, reinforcing the positive environment around her training. “Thanks for having us. So nice to be back!”.

For Swiatek, this experience carries deeper meaning, as she has long regarded Nadal as her idol and a benchmark for excellence on clay. Now sharing the court with him, she looks determined to rediscover her dominance and reassert herself on her favorite surface.

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Iga Swiatek admits drawing inspiration from Rafael Nadal

For Iga Swiatek, the clay-court swing leading up to the French Open has always been about building rhythm, sharpening confidence, and peaking when it matters most.

Her game thrives on this surface, where her speed and footwork give her extra time to construct points and unleash her heavy topspin forehand. That forehand, often compared to the signature shot of Rafael Nadal, has become one of the most decisive weapons in her arsenal.

Nadal’s influence runs deeper than technique, as he has long stood at the center of Swiatek’s mindset and approach to the sport.

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Speaking to Eurosport France in 2022, she explained, “Mostly, [I see my career plan as] like Rafa. I feel closest to this approach. I want to focus on my day-to-day work. It’s important, it’s the most clear situation for me.”

She also reflected on personal influences, saying, “In everyday life, I think my sister had the biggest influence because she was the one I was watching everyday. I wanted to be like her, like every younger sibling. But Rafa for sure he inspired me a lot. I had a lot of fun watching him play on TV. Basically, his mental strength is the main thing I wanted to take from him.”

Reinforcing that admiration, she later added, “Rafa has always been my idol.”

Now, attention turns to how her new setup translates into results, with Swiatek set to compete as the No. 2 seed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, scheduled from April 12–20, 2025.

As one of the top four seeds, she will receive a first-round bye and begin her campaign aiming for a third title, having already triumphed in 2022 and 2023. The indoor clay courts at the Porsche Arena suit her aggressive baseline game, making it an ideal setting to rebuild confidence.

Facing a strong field in Stuttgart, she will encounter her first real test under coach Francisco Roig, but her past success at the venue gives her a clear blueprint.

Training in Mallorca could prove decisive, as the red clay conditions closely mirror what she will face across Europe in the coming weeks, offering her the perfect platform to regain control and momentum.