Watch: Jannik Sinner and Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Turn Heads In Off-Season Mode

Jannik Sinner has wrapped up a tennis season filled with amazing achievements and personal challenges, finishing strong with a year-end ranking of World No. 2. His 2025 campaign was quite impressive, wrapping up with a 58-6 match record and making it to the finals in ten out of the twelve tournaments he entered. He managed to defend his Australian Open title, snagged his first Wimbledon crown on grass, and reached the finals at both Roland Garros and the US Open.

After a three-month suspension that took him off the tour following Melbourne, he came back strong, finishing the season by winning the ATP Finals trophy in Turin for the second year in a row. He confidently stated, “I feel I am a better player than last year.” Sinner is currently taking a well-deserved break and was recently seen in Dubai, having a great evening with his girlfriend, Danish model Laila Hasanovic.

According to the Instagram account @lailahasanovicdaily, the couple looked really happy at the exclusive Billionaire Dubai dinner show, which was on the 61st floor of the Mandarin Oriental Downtown hotel. His coach, Simone Vagnozzi, was there too, showing it was an enjoyable day with his close friends. Dubai’s night was filled with stars, showcasing Sinner’s growing reputation among the world’s top athletes.

He got his picture taken with two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso and Alpine F1 team principal Flavio Briatore. Briatore shared the vibe of the night on his Instagram, saying, “A star-studded evening at Billionaire Dubai last night with champions Fernando Alonso and Jannik Sinner.” The gathering happened just as the excitement was ramping up for the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It was a busy time, with lots of drivers and personalities, including Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, showing up all over the UAE. This offseason break comes after Sinner chose to sit out the Davis Cup Finals so he could concentrate on a longer pre-season, with his sights set on being in top shape for his title defense at the Australian Open. So, with all the attention on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner this season, there’s been someone who’s really stepped up to confront a certain thing in the sport.

Not happy with the ATP favoring both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

The lively celebration of the “Sincaraz” era has definitely sparked some strong reactions from individuals in the sport. Calvin Betton, a familiar face in the doubles coaching scene, was there to share his insights. Betton shared his frustration, but it wasn’t directed at the players. He had a problem with the ATP’s intense focus on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, thinking it took away from the rest of the tour, particularly doubles tennis.

“There is zero marketing for this (doubles). Zero marketing,” Betton stated. “They’re obsessed with, whenever Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner cross each other in a corridor, they’ll stick a camera there and go ‘two legends meet’. This happens every week; there is no reason for you to get it on camera all the time. It’s pathetic.”

The ATP really views the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry as something special. Their matchups in 2025, with three big finals, really drew in casual fans and marked an important statistical milestone, shining a light on one of the youngest rivalries for the No. 1 spot we’ve seen in decades. This method seems to focus on raking in profits, trying to capture as much attention and viewership as it can. Betton points out that this commercial success comes with some drawbacks.

Putting all the attention on just a couple of players might end up overshadowing the other hundred-plus singles players and the entire doubles scene. This could really impact the sport’s long-term health and diversity.