WATCH: Jannik Sinner’s Hilarious Italian Open Freakout Goes Viral After Unexpected Scare

In tennis, an overhead usually means a lob, but Jannik Sinner faced a very different aerial challenge in Rome. Last year, players and fans at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia were treated to a patriotic air show by the Frecce Tricolori, with American Tommy Paul even exclaiming, “That was cool, no?” This year, the same patriotic display sent Sinner clutching his chest in terror, a reaction that has now gone viral.

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Jannik Sinner was caught on camera, startled by a loud aircraft while walking indoors at the Foro Italico during the Italian Open on Tuesday. A clip shared widely on social media showed the Italian star flinch sharply and place his hand on his chest in surprise.

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He quickly broke into a smile and laughter as he leaned against a ledge before facing Alexei Popyrin.

The incident occurred as Sinner navigated the venue’s facilities, where low-flying planes are common due to the stadium’s proximity to Rome’s flight paths. The broadcast footage captured the brief disruption, which turned lighthearted as Sinner regained his composure and continued on his way.

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Even during a post-match discussion at the Tennis Channel desk, when Prakash Amritraj brought up the incident, Sinner responded casually. “Yeah. It’s nice,” he said at first.

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He then elaborated on the unexpected scare. “I was actually quite surprised because, you know, in this moment when you’re not outside, you just hear the noise. And it’s very loud noise, you know, these jets make. And yeah, I was a bit scared, because I didn’t see it coming.”

Sinner later reassured viewers that the jets were simply practicing for a later display. “But they told me that they were practicing for tomorrow. I thought they were coming lower. Coming too low, you know. But they were practicing for tomorrow. Apparently, they come with the colors, and it’s going to be nice tomorrow.”

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Even after finishing his match against Popyrin and heading straight to the training room, he recounted the experience to his team, saying, “That moment… I wanted to die. And if I say it… I was shi**ing myself, I said ‘Minchia (F**k) never again.'”

For readers unfamiliar with the scenario, Frecce Tricolori is Italy’s National Aerobatic Team, established on March 1, 1961, at the Rivolto Air Base. The squadron continues a proud tradition of Italian formation aerobatics dating back to 1929.

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The MB-339PAN aircraft used by Frecce Tricolori is a modified version of the MB-339A, equipped with a smoke system. While primarily used for training and liaison missions, these planes occasionally provide spectacular displays near the courts.

Sinner, however, quickly returned his focus to tennis after the aerial distraction.

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On the court, he matched Novak Djokovic as only the second man to win his first 25 ATP Masters 1000 matches of the season on Monday. He continued his perfect start at this level with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Alexei Popyrin at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome.

And off the court, the loud aircraft noise was not unique to Sinner. Last year, other players also experienced the startling yet awe-inspiring moment while navigating the venue.

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva respond to Frecce Tricolori at the Italian Open

Last year at the Italian Open, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva shared a lighthearted moment when the Frecce Tricolori soared over the tournament grounds. The unexpected flyover caught the players off guard and led to an amusing exchange that quickly became a talking point among fans.

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Gauff, known for her expressive reactions, looked up in surprise before laughing and pointing toward the sky. Andreeva, equally startled, mimicked her reaction, adding to the playful atmosphere. The two shared a brief conversation about the spectacle, with Gauff jokingly asking if they were being celebrated mid-match.

The Frecce Tricolori typically fly on major holidays throughout late spring and early fall, including national celebrations like April 25th’s Liberation Day and June 2nd’s Italian Republic Day. Their presence at the tournament created an unusual but memorable moment for everyone watching.

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Imago TENNIS – Internazionali di Tennis – Internazionali BNL d Italia The passage of the Frecce Tricolori over the Foro Italico Master 1000 Internazionali BNL d Italia tournament at Foro Italico on May 12, 2025 Fabrizio Corradetti / LiveMedia Rome Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

Even Tommy Paul did not expect the mid-match show to occur during his match. “We’d be probably thinking the whole match like, ‘When are these planes coming?’” Paul said with a laugh.

Alex de Minaur also experienced the distraction last year while progressing toward the last 16. His match against Bolivian lucky loser Hugo Dellien was interrupted by a Frecce Tricolori flyover, even as an unwell spectator added to the challenge.

The Italian Air Force’s acrobatic team created a brief disruption but also a fun spectacle for fans and players alike. Players had to navigate the unusual situation while maintaining focus, adding an unexpected twist to their matches.

With the Frecce Tricolori scheduled to perform again today, it will be interesting to see how the players react as the tricolor show begins.