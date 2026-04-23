WATCH: Madrid Open Sees Strange Incident That Sparks Confusion on Court

The Madrid Open is the only Masters 1000 event where an electronic coin is used for the toss. However, this technology still hasn’t been perfected and can hilariously fail at times, and a fine example of this was seen during the qualifiers of the ongoing event.

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The technology was first launched in 2017 and was adopted by the tournament in 2021. While most other competitions on tour still prefer to use a physical coin, the electronic version is becoming increasingly common. And during the R128 matchup between Peyton Stearns and Lois Boisson, however, the electronic coin malfunctioned badly, going blank after being flipped on the big screen at the Manolo Santana Stadium.

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The chair umpire then initiated another flip of the electronic coin, but it once again didn’t show any result. This incident sparked confusion on the court, and the umpire had to eventually resort to a coin toss.

An error like this wasn’t expected to take place, especially in the Madrid Open. The tournament is one of the biggest stops on the calendar and has been using this technology for quite some time now. The incident also proved why many believe that there is no need for an electronic coin, as a physical one is used for the toss in most sports.

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This isn’t even the first time that the technology has failed in the Spanish capital, as back in the 2023 edition, the coin toss had gone awry before the R64 match between Andrey Rublev and Stan Wawrinka. This had once again resulted in confusion between the players, but instead of using a physical coin for the toss, the two came up with a unique solution.

It was Rublev who suggested the idea of playing a game of ‘Rock, Paper, and Scissor’ instead of the regular coin toss. As chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani laughed along with the players, Wawrinka’s ‘Scissor’ got the better of Rublev’s ‘Paper,’ and the Swiss opted to serve first.

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The match between Stearns and Boisson proved to be pretty much a one-sided affair. It took the American just 65 minutes to record a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory and advance to the Round of 64.

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Stearns completely dominated the opening set and broke Boisson’s serve in the first game of the match. She then went on to break it two more times before clinching the set. While Boisson did play better in the second set, this match was only headed one way from the get-go.

The 24-year-old broke her opponent’s serve for the fourth time in the match and held her own during the second set. This resulted in a comfortable victory for Stearns.

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While she will be brimming with confidence due to her dominant display in the first round, she will probably have to perform for the ages to make it past the next round.

Peyton Stearns is set to tackle Aryna Sabalenka in the second round

Stearns has been drawn against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the R64. The latter comes into the tournament as the defending champion after completing a remarkable ‘Sunshine Double’. She is also the joint-most successful women’s player at the Madrid Open alongside Petra Kvitova. The players have won three titles each, and Sabalenka will have a chance to claim the record this time around.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS FL – MARCH 17: Aryna Sabalenka is seen on the practice court at The Miami Open held at Hard Rock Stadium on March 17, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

Notably, Stearns has lost both of her previous tour-level matches against Sabalenka. Coincidentally, their previous meeting was last year at the Madrid Open itself.

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The two had locked horns in the R16, and Sabalenka had racked up a comprehensive 6-2, 6-4 win. The Belarusian will definitely be the favorite heading into the upcoming showdown as well.

This will be Sabalenka’s first match of the clay-court season. The 27-year-old had withdrawn from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart due to an injury that she had suffered after the Miami Open final against Coco Gauff.

Will Sabalenka start her clay swing on a high, or will Stearns pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season so far? Let us know what you think in the comments!