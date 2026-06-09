WATCH: Maja Chwalinska Receives Hero’s Welcome in Poland After Cindrella Run at French Open

Fairytales do exist in tennis, and Poland’s Maja Chwalinska‘s remarkable rise is proof of that. Although the 24-year-old fell short against Mirra Andreeva in the final of the French Open, her journey through 10 matches in 3 weeks transformed her from an overlooked qualifier into a name spoken alongside clay court sensation Iga Swiatek. And now, back home, the wave of appreciation surrounding Chwalinska shows she has carved out a tennis legacy entirely her own.

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The IG page of Warsaw airport shared a video on social media capturing the scenes of celebration. Fans, journalists, and public figures gathered to greet Chwalinska and applaud her remarkable Roland Garros journey.

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Upon her arrival, she received a bouquet of flowers before being escorted through the airport. It was a moment that reflected just how dramatically the 24-year-old’s life had changed in only a few weeks.

For years, Chwalinska had competed largely unnoticed on the lower tiers of professional tennis. Now, much like her fellow Polish compatriot Iga Swiatek, she has become a true star in her home country.

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Earlier in her career, the French Open finalist enjoyed success in junior girls’ doubles alongside Iga Świątek at AO 2017. However, while Świątek rapidly rose to global stardom, their professional journeys eventually moved in very different directions.

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Maja arrived at the Parisian Slam without sponsorship support and ranked well outside the sport’s elite group. Financial pressures remained a constant concern throughout the tournament for her.

Even during an on-court interview after one of her early matches, Chwalinska revealed that she was running out of money to pay for her hotel stay in the French capital. Although she had already secured roughly $150,000 by reaching the second round, tennis players only receive their prize money after the tournament concludes.

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Maja later explained that the Polish company Oshee, which also sponsors superstar Iga, stepped in to help cover her accommodation expenses in Paris. The support came at a crucial time.

By the end of Saturday June 6th, however, the narrative had changed completely. Chwalinska produced one of the most remarkable runs in the Parisian Slam’s history, becoming just the 2nd qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final after Emma Raducanu.

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Though she lost in the final in Paris, her stunning breakthrough was immediately reflected in the latest WTA Rankings. as Chwalinska soared 93 places, climbing from No. 114 to a career-high No. 21.

And while the long-overdue appreciation has finally arrived, Chwalinska knows that maintaining this momentum will not be easy at all. With the grass-court season now underway, a fresh set of challenges waits for her at the All-England Club.

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Maja Chwalinska could face challenges securing Wimbledon wildcard entry

There is no secret that SW19 organizers have often favored British players when distributing wildcards. Over the years, local talent has frequently benefited from those selections.

The All-England Club has also shown a willingness to honor former champions if they wanted to play. For instance, a recent example came in 2025 when Petra Kvitova, the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion, received a wildcard for what was expected to be her farewell appearance at Wimbledon.

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Meanwhile, Serena Williams officially confirmed her return to professional tennis last week and will play at Queens later today, while Venus Williams continues to remain active on the tour. Their status in the sport has naturally fueled speculation about potential wildcard entries at the All-England Club.

The general belief is that 2 of the available wildcards could be reserved for the iconic sisters. Together, Serena and Venus have collected 12 singles titles at SW19, making them among the most successful players in Wimbledon history.

If that scenario unfolds, it could significantly reduce Maja Chwalinska’s chances of receiving a coveted place in the main draw of The Championship this year. It may also explain why the Polish player remains cautious about her own prospects.

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However, the 24-year-old herself has admitted that securing a wildcard would be far from straightforward. “I mean, that would be the news of the century. I honestly don’t expect it. But I mean I’ll see, I will treat it as a challenge. It’s a new surface, I don’t have much time. But I will give my all and we will see. I am excited. Grass is always a nice change,” Chwalinska said.

As for now, the Pole has already announced that she will not compete in any tournaments before SW19 starts, opting instead for a well-deserved period of rest. However, the question of whether she receives a wildcard remains under close scrutiny as fans eagerly await the final decision.