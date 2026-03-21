WATCH: Mirra Andreeva Hits Herself Despite Win as Coach Steps In at Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva’s meteoric rise has made her one of tennis’ brightest young stars, but with that success has come visible emotional battles on court. The 18-year-old has recently found herself under the spotlight not just for her performances, but also for moments where her emotions get the better of her.

At the Miami Open, during her Round of 64 clash against McCartney Kessler, Andreeva once again showed that raw side. In a surprising moment, the teenager won a point, only to slap herself on the forehead immediately after. The reaction came after a shaky dropshot that still went her way, clearly not meeting her own standards.

Sensing the tension, her coach Conchita Martínez quickly stepped in from the sidelines, urging her to refocus with a calm message: “Reset, Mirra, reset, it’s ok, we forget about it, let’s go.”

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The intervention helped ground the youngster in what could have easily spiraled into another emotional lapse. However, this isn’t an isolated pattern.

Earlier this season at Indian Wells, Andreeva’s title defense ended in disappointment with a third-round loss to Katerina Siniakova. The match saw her emotions boil over, as she smashed her racket, received a code violation, and vented her frustration. Walking off court, Andreeva was visibly furious after appearing to shout “f*** you all” at a stunned crowd, who responded with boos as the 18-year-old exited Indian Wells.

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After that loss, the Russian star didn’t shy away from accountability. “I’m not really proud of how I managed it. I’m not really proud of how I handled it in the end,” she admitted, acknowledging that managing those moments is something she needs to improve sooner rather than later. She also clarified that most of her frustration stems from internal expectations rather than external factors.

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Similar scenes had unfolded at the 2025 US Open during her third-round defeat to Taylor Townsend. As the match slipped away, Andreeva struck her racket against her own leg multiple times in frustration – a moment that left fans and analysts concerned. Tennis journalist Jose Morgado even remarked that her body language was “tough to watch,” highlighting how intense those moments can appear from the outside.

Yet, perspective matters. Speaking on her podcast Love All, former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters once pointed out that Mirra Andreeva’s emotional responses are part of a broader learning curve. At just 18, she is navigating the pressures of elite tennis for the first time. Clijsters noted that while such reactions can seem extreme, they also reflect passion and are not uncommon among top players finding their footing.

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At the same time, she emphasized the importance of balance. When emotions reach a point where they linger, like tears or visible distress, it can affect focus and clarity during matches. That’s where experience and maturity come into play.

Mirra Andreeva is not navigating this journey alone. Under the guidance of Conchita Martínez, she has been working not just on her game but also on her mental resilience. Martínez has helped evolve her playing style into a more aggressive and tactically sharp approach, while also focusing on keeping her grounded during high-pressure moments.

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Having faced similar challenges in her own career, Martínez brings a deeper understanding of what it takes to manage expectations as a young star. She’s helping Andreeva build composure, learn from setbacks, and stay present on court. Despite this little mid-match moment, the world number 10 won the three-set duel.

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Mirra Andreeva responds after a winning start at the Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva kicked off her Miami Open campaign on a positive note, but not without a test of resilience. The 18-year-old held her nerve in a three-set battle against McCartney Kessler, showing both composure and growth after a difficult outing at Indian Wells.

Andreeva looked in complete control early on, racing through the opening set 6-1 in just over 20 minutes. However, the match quickly shifted gears as Kessler raised her level, pushing the contest into a decider. Despite the challenge, the Russian stayed locked in to eventually seal a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 win in the early hours.

Reflecting on the victory, Andreeva highlighted her learning curve following recent setbacks. “I’m kind of learning from my mistakes, I guess,” she said during her on-court interview. “So I’m just super happy to win this match, super happy to get the win tonight…this morning. She’s an amazing player, a very dangerous opponent, so I’m just super happy to get revenge against her and to advance further in the tournament.”

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The mention of “revenge” stemmed from her previous loss to Kessler in Montreal last season, their first meeting on tour. With this win, Andreeva squared their head-to-head record at one apiece.

Beyond the result, her performance also stood out. Andreeva struck 24 winners while keeping her errors relatively in check, showing a balanced mix of aggression and consistency. While Kessler matched her firepower at times, she struggled with control, ultimately committing more unforced errors.

There were flashes of brilliance, too. One standout moment came in the first set when Andreeva showcased sharp reflexes at the net, turning defense into attack to hold serve before closing out the set with authority.

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The second set proved to be a different story, with Kessler stepping in and taking charge in the tie-break to level the match. But Andreeva responded emphatically in the third, reasserting control and winning six consecutive games after dropping the opening one.

With the win, Mirra Andreeva not only advanced but also demonstrated a more measured approach under pressure – something she had openly addressed in recent weeks. Up next, she faces Marie Bouzkova in the third round, carrying a perfect 3-0 record against the Czech into the clash.