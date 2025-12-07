WATCH: Nick Kyrgios Crashes Over the Net After Ben Shelton Shows No Mercy

On Sunday night at the Atlanta exhibition event, fans witnessed one of the wildest moments of the evening as Nick Kyrgios returned to the court for his first match since July, facing off against the talented American Ben Shelton. The match started smoothly, with both players entertaining the crowd with power shots and flair. Everything felt under control until a sudden fall by Nick at the net changed the entire mood.

The fall did not happen on its own. It came after a merciless sequence of shots from Shelton. He fired single-stick shots back to back, pushing Kyrgios nonstop from side to side. Then Shelton dropped a short ball near the net. Kyrgios sprinted forward at full speed, lost his balance, and crashed straight into the net before falling hard onto the court. Yet in true sportsmanlike fashion, both players shared a laugh and hugged each other.

Shelton stayed calm under the lights and wrapped up the match 7-6, 6-3, while Nick Kyrgios slowly pulled himself back up and continued playing. But by then, the fall had already become the moment everyone was talking about. Shelton, though, knew from the start this was never going to be an easy night.

Before the match, he had even said he saw parts of himself in Nick Kyrgios. As he puts it, “He’s an incredible player, and after the year he’s had, and some of the energy that he brings, I see a lot of myself in his tennis, his risk-taking, and the way he interacts with the crowd as well.”

For Nick Kyrgios, just being out there was already a big story. The former 2022 Wimbledon finalist is now ranked 659 in the world after playing only six matches in the last three years because of constant wrist and knee injuries. That is how tough the road back has been. With his ranking so low, he would even need a wildcard to play at the Australian Open in January.

Consequently, all his games have become a struggle with suspicion, injuries, and time. But even as Nick Kyrgios was writing a story of perseverance, another story was itching to come out and face off.

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka bring the magic to Atlanta

As Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton battled during the match with spectacles and mayhem, the much-hyped match between Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka was equally phenomenal in its own right. The energy in the Atlanta arena was incredible from the first point, as fans had been waiting years to see these two play together once more. It felt significant because it was their first encounter since the 2018 US Open.

Sabalenka came out firing and took the first set 6-3, but gradually, Osaka found her rhythm and fought back hard to win the second set 6-4. With the crowd fully locked in, the match went to a deciding tiebreak where Sabalenka showed why she is the current world number one. She stayed calm and closed it out 10-4 with authority.

Even in defeat, Osaka looked every bit like the champion fans remember. The night ended with a mixed doubles match that brought even more fun, as Sabalenka teamed up with Shelton to defeat Nick Kyrgios and Osaka. So, yes, this match delivered the emotion and quality that made Atlanta feel like a true tennis spectacle.