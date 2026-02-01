WATCH: Novak Djokovic Calls Rafael Nadal Mid-Match to Play Against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open

It’s hard not to feel for Novak Djokovic. He was just one win away from capturing his 25th Grand Slam, but Carlos Alcaraz had other plans. But even in defeat, Djokovic still managed to win hearts with a lighthearted gesture toward Rafael Nadal during the final at Rod Laver Arena.

After powering through the first set in just a little over thirty minutes, the Serb’s performance took a dip in the next two sets, as Alcaraz began to impose himself on the match. But then came a playful moment that broke the tension.

In the middle of the intense battle, Novak Djokovic turned toward Nadal, who was spectating from the stands and joked, “Wanna play, Rafa?” The legendary Spaniard just laughed from his seat, and the crowd loved it, soaking in the unexpected, funny exchange between two longtime rivals.

Of course, the call for help was all in good fun, as entertaining as it would have been to see Nadal jump in and help Djokovic take down Alcaraz. The moment added a touch of humor and nostalgia to an otherwise tough night for Novak Djokovic.

Sixteen years ago, it was Rafael Nadal who beat Novak Djokovic at the US Open and became the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam. Now, the roles were reversed.

Nadal was in the stands on Sunday, watching Carlos Alcaraz (widely seen as his Spanish heir), chase that same piece of history. And fittingly, it was happening against the same familiar figure across the net, Djokovic himself.

But even after the final, Novak Djokovic didn’t forget to acknowledge Rafael Nadal’s presence in Melbourne for the Australian Open summit clash.

Novak Djokovic admits it felt weird to see Nadal in the stands

“The legendary Rafa, who is in the stands, just a few words,” Novak Djokovic said during the post-match ceremony, his voice warm and reflective. “Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here. But, I just want to say that it has been an honour to share the court with you. Having you watch the final is the first time for me. Bit of a strange feeling but thank you for being present.”

After all, these two champions have written some of tennis’ greatest chapters on this very stage. Who could forget the 2012 Australian Open final, when Djokovic outlasted Nadal in a brutal 5 hour, 53 minute marathon, the longest Grand Slam final ever? The score read 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5, and by the end, both men were so exhausted they had to sit down during the trophy ceremony, a moment forever etched in tennis lore.

The last time they faced each other came at the 2022 French Open quarterfinal, where Nadal powered through and eventually claimed the title. Since then, the rivalry has softened into something deeper, built on pure respect. The edge was gone, replaced by admiration between two legends who had pushed each other for years.

That respect showed again when Djokovic stood courtside at Nadal’s emotional farewell ceremony at Roland Garros last year. He wasn’t a rival that day, just a fellow warrior paying tribute to the 23-time Grand Slam champion who helped define an entire era of the sport.

This year’s Australian Open marked another meaningful chapter for Novak Djokovic too, as he returned to a Grand Slam final for the first time since Wimbledon 2024. Across the net stood Carlos Alcaraz, and in their 10th meeting, the young Spaniard leveled the head-to-head at 5-5, signaling the rise of a new generation.

Still, Djokovic wasn’t just thinking about the match. He took a moment to thank the fans, saying, “You guys gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support. I try to give you back with good tennis over the years. This, I think, was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself, which is something that is truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.”

Then came the most heartfelt part. “I didn’t think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys,” he said.

It wasn’t exactly a retirement speech, but with the way he hinted at stepping away without saying it outright, you can’t help but wonder when Novak Djokovic will take the court again.