WATCH: Novak Djokovic Goes All Out for Wife Jelena’s Milestone Birthday

There’s nothing that Novak Djokovic can not do when it comes to his family. Last year, he turned his daughter’s birthday into a memorable on-court celebration, pretending to sip from a bottle before breaking into his signature shoulder-shaking dance. This time, with his wife Jelena’s birthday in the spotlight, the Serbian GOAT once again couldn’t resist letting loose with another joyful dance.

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Just yesterday, the 39-year-old celebrated her wife Jelena Djokovic’s 40th birthday with a grand evening that featured a spectacular fireworks display. It turned into a memorable family celebration by the beach.

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Sharing a glimpse of the occasion on his IG, Nole simply wrote, “40 love. Srećan rodjendan @jelenadjokovicndf ❤️ (Happy Birthday in Serbian).” The short caption perfectly captured the mood of the special day.

In the shared video, Novak and Jelena stood together on the beach, looking up at the night sky. What followed afterwards was a breathtaking drone light show created especially for his beloved.

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The drones displayed a heartfelt message across the sky, writing “Happy birthday. Thank you for being our home. Tara. Stefan. Your mother, (Translated from Serbian),” along with a heart emoji, appeared above them.

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Moments later, another glowing message appeared in the sky. “Thank you all for coming”, leaving everyone on the beach and at the celebration smiling as they watched the magical display.

The drone performance also featured the names of Novak’s two children, Stefan and Tara. The family watched every moment together while the camera later captured Novak and Jelena sharing a gentle kiss on the special occasion.

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Videos shared on X also showed the celebrations continuing throughout the day yesterday. Family members and close friends joined the couple for a lively karaoke party.

Novak was seen singing and dancing alongside Jelena, while everyone around them enjoyed the joyful atmosphere. It was a relaxed evening filled with laughter, music, and plenty of memorable moments.

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The celebration once again showed just how much Jelena’s birthday means to arguably the greatest the sport has ever seen. He made sure the milestone of her wife was celebrated in unforgettable fashion.

The duo first met in 2005 through mutual friends. At the time, Novak Djokovic was only 17 years old and was still chasing his biggest dreams in professional tennis. Jelena, who is 11 months older than the Serb, was also passionate about sports. Their relationship began long before worldwide fame arrived.

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And time and again, the Serbian has also spoken about how fortunate he feels to have Jelena by his side, making his life easier off the court.

Novak Djokovic reveals how he first met Jelena

During the appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” last year, Novak Djokovic looked back on how he first met his future wife, Jelena.

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The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist revealed that their first connection came through the tennis world. “She used to play tennis but we never met through tennis while she was playing it, but she dated one tennis player that is a friend of mine from the early days,” Novak added.

And to be honest, over the years, Nole has often spoken about how grateful he is that Jelena came into his life before his greatest achievements in tennis.

He once reflected on the strength of their relationship by saying, “Jelena was honest from the first moment, and I thank God that we met before I achieved great success because I know that she is with me for me, for Novak, for the child she met at the age of 17.”

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He continued, “She is my biggest supporter; she is capable, ambitious and strong. What I love most about her is her honesty; it makes us happy.”

The couple eventually tied the knot on July 10, twelve years ago, in a beautiful ceremony at Sveti Stefan. Their wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter together.

More than a decade later, their relationship continues to remain as strong as ever. And as the Serb continues the pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title, Jelena remains one of the most important people in his corner, cheering him on every step of the way.