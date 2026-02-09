WATCH: Novak Djokovic Left Stunned as ‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin’s Heroics Secure Winter Olympics Gold for USA

Novak Djokovic turned spectator mode on at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, and what he witnessed left even the tennis GOAT speechless. Spending family time with wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara, Novak Djokovic found himself front-row to one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the Games.

Taking advantage of a rare break, Novak Djokovic made a surprise visit to the opening ceremony of Milano Cortina, blending in like a regular fan. Novak Djokovic even stopped for photos and spoke briefly to reporters, reiterating his wish to return to the Olympic stage one day. But it was at the figure skating team event that Novak Djokovic truly stole a viral moment. Along with Jelena Djokovic and their son Stefan, Novak Djokovic watched American prodigy Ilia Malinin light up the ice – and their reactions said it all.

During the men’s singles free skate on February 7, 2026, Novak Djokovic and his family were visibly stunned. Cameras repeatedly caught Novak Djokovic with his mouth open, hands on his head, struggling to process what he was seeing. Jelena and Stefan mirrored Novak Djokovic’s disbelief as Malinin pushed the limits of what’s considered possible on ice.

Interestingly, Ilia Malinin did not land the elusive quadruple axel – the move only he has ever completed in competition. In fact, during one risky sequence, Malinin briefly lost balance and nearly crashed hands-first onto the ice. For most skaters, that kind of mistake would spell disaster, especially with Olympic gold on the line.

But Malinin isn’t most skaters. Known as the ‘Quad God,’ the 21-year-old unleashed five different quadruple jumps, each loaded with extreme difficulty. “I broke physics,” Malinin recently said. “Now I think physics doesn’t apply to me.” Those words felt justified as his technical brilliance more than erased the stumble, keeping Team USA firmly in gold-medal contention.

Team USA ultimately retained its Olympic figure skating team gold at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games thanks to Ilia Malinin’s decisive free skate. Heading into the final event, the U.S. and Japan were tied, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Malinin delivered a massive 200.03-point performance, edging Japan’s Shun Sato by just over five points.

The Americans finished with 69 points, narrowly beating Japan’s 68, while host nation Italy thrilled the home crowd by claiming bronze. For Novak Djokovic, it was a masterclass in clutch performance – something he knows all too well.

With both nations tied at 59 points before the men’s free skate, Malinin carried the weight of Olympic gold on his shoulders. The two-time world champion rose to the moment, outscoring Shun Sato’s 194.86 and sealing a 69-68 victory. His routine – complete with the backflip that left Novak Djokovic stunned – proved decisive.

It marked the second gold medal of the day for Team USA, following Breezy Johnson’s triumph in the women’s downhill. Reflecting on the moment, Malinin said, “It was fun. I mean, come on, the audience just roared. That really helped me feel the gratitude of the Olympic stage.” What did he say about Novak Djokovic’s reaction, though?

Ilia Malinin shares her thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s priceless reaction to his heroics

Speaking about the experience, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for the host nation and the spectacle of the Games. “It’s always great to be in Italy. Obviously, Italy is a country of sport. We expected a show, and we saw it. For me, it was the first time at a Winter Olympics opening ceremony, and it was a great feeling. I’m very happy to have had this experience with my family.”

Now, coming to the most exciting part of his recent visit, Novak Djokovic’s Winter Olympics visit delivered more than just family memories – it created a surreal moment for figure skating star Ilia Malinin. After witnessing Novak Djokovic’s stunned reaction from the stands, the American prodigy admitted he was “absolutely blown away.”

Learning about Novak Djokovic’s reaction afterward made the moment even more special for Malinin. The 21-year-old admitted he had spotted Novak Djokovic in the arena but didn’t fully grasp the tennis legend’s response until later.

“I did see Djokovic there, and it was honestly just so unreal. I’ve heard from everyone that after I landed my backflip that he was just out of words and standing there with his hands on his head. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ That’s incredible. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment seeing a famous tennis player watching my performance. I’m absolutely blown away.”

Malinin, who has earned the nickname ‘Quad God’ for his mastery of quadruple jumps, seemed almost as thrilled by Novak Djokovic’s admiration as he was by the Olympic stakes. His reaction suggested that Novak Djokovic’s presence added an extra layer of prestige to an already high-pressure performance.

For Novak Djokovic, the visit reinforced his connection to the Olympic spirit across sports. Just to highlight how closely he has been following the Winter Olympics, a couple of days ago, the Serb even shared a message for another American superstar, Lindsey Vonn.

However, for Malinin, knowing that Novak Djokovic was watching – and left stunned – turned an already historic skate into what he called a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience. Share your thoughts on this iconic sporting moment.