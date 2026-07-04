WATCH: Pregnant WTA Icon Turns Heads With Baby Bump Tennis Session

Camila Giorgi stepped away from professional tennis in 2024, but the sport clearly isn’t far from her mind. The Italian was recently spotted hitting on a practice court in Spain, and what caught everyone’s attention was that she was doing it while 30 weeks pregnant.

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Giogri uploaded a practice session video on her Instagram, where she proudly showed off her baby bump while looking surprisingly sharp on the clay. Despite being away from professional tennis for some time, the Italian appeared to be striking the ball cleanly and timing her groundstrokes with ease.

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However, after abruptly ending her tennis career in 2024, Giorgi announced her comeback for 2027 during a Q&A session on Instagram when a fan asked about her plans. The Italian confirmed her comeback and also declared that she would be sharing a lot of tennis-related content, showing glimpses of her practice sessions while she moved across countries as she made a tour-level return.

Back in February, Giorgi had shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. She later married former ATP player Andreas Pasutti on February 26. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony in Pasutti’s home country of Argentina rather than a lavish celebration.

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With Wimbledon going on in full flow, one might remember Giorgi’s heroics at SW19 when she made her only deep run at a Slam.

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Camila Giorgi had her Moment at Wimbledon eight years ago

Back at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Giorgi made a name for herself by reaching the only Slam quarterfinal in her career. She won against the likes of Anastasija Sevastova, Katerina Siniakova, and Ekaterina Makarova to reach the final eight. She had a great showing against Serena Williams in the quarterfinals, pushing the American icon to three sets but falling short.

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The Italian had her greatest WTA win at the 2021 Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 event. Giorgi started her campaign in Montreal with a win over ninth-seeded Elise Mertens in the first round. Following a routine win over Nadia Podoroska in the second round, the Italian put another seed down, winning against seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova in the third round.

Giorgi continued her winning momentum, defeating the likes of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. Reaching her maiden WTA 1000 final, she faced a former World No.1 and the fourth seed, Karolina Pliskova, whom the Italian beat in straight sets to win the title. Giorgi also won the Merida Open in 2023, which remains her last title on the tour, and her last match was against Iga Swiatek back in 2024 in Miami, where she lost to the Pole in straight sets.

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When the Italian returns in 2027, it will be interesting to see whether she can still compete at the highest level of the sport