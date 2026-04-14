WATCH: Stan Wawrinka’s Opponent Apologizes After ‘Cruel’ Match Point Ends His Barcelona Career

The net-cord apology remains one of tennis’s strangest traditions, where luck forces a player to raise a hand in quiet regret. That fragile line between fortune and fairness played out again at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, where Cameron Norrie watched a cruel net cord end Stan Wawrinka’s run, offering an instant, heartfelt apology.

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Cameron Norrie battled through a tense and emotional contest on Monday, holding off a late surge from 41-year-old wild card Stan Wawrinka. Norrie looked in control early but faced resistance as the match progressed. After failing to serve it out at 5-4 in the second set, he had to dig deep to secure a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 victory.

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The encounter lasted two hours and 33 minutes, reflecting the intensity of the battle. Cameron Norrie edged the match by just four points, a slim margin that captured its intensity, before a cruel net cord brought Stan Wawrinka’s Barcelona run to a painful end.

The Briton showed resilience under pressure. As a left-hander, he saved five of seven break points and created 11 opportunities on return, converting four of them at key moments.

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Wawrinka had his chances early in the match. He dropped serve in the third game after missing a slice but responded strongly in the sixth, capitalizing on Norrie’s double fault to level at 3-3.

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However, missed opportunities cost the Swiss. He failed to convert another break point in game eight and then misfired on a forehand in the next game, allowing Norrie to break again and move ahead 5-4.

Norrie stayed composed to close out the first set. He converted his third set point in game ten, wrapping up the opener in 47 minutes with controlled execution. The second set brought more drama. Norrie broke in the ninth game with a sharp backhand crosscourt winner and stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4.

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But the momentum shifted again. A costly double fault on break point allowed Wawrinka back into the set, keeping the contest alive. The tension carried into the tie-break. Norrie struck another double fault at a crucial stage, and Wawrinka took advantage, winning it 7-5 to force a decider after one hour and 47 minutes.

In the final set, both players held serve through the opening games. Wawrinka missed two break chances in the seventh game, including a simple ball at the net, which proved pivotal.

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At 4-4, the Swiss fought hard, saving two break points with winners. But in game ten, serving to stay in the match, he netted a routine forehand to hand Norrie a match point.

Cameron Norrie sealed the match with a fortunate net-cord smash winner, a cruel twist that brought an abrupt end to Stan Wawrinka’s Barcelona Open journey. It was a moment shaped more by luck than design.

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Even in victory, Norrie showed no celebration. Instead, he looked frustrated and visibly sorry, aware of how harshly the match had concluded.

After the match, Tommy Robredo, now the tournament director, stepped in for a special gesture. Two decades after facing Wawrinka in the 2006 semi-final, he presented him with a small trophy honoring his legacy at the event and in the sport.

For Norrie, the result carried significance beyond the moment. The World No. 24 advanced to the second round in Barcelona for the fifth time in his last six appearances and will next face Ethan Quinn, who earlier defeated Reilly Opelka.

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The ending also revived a familiar theme in tennis. Net-cord apologies, rare yet symbolic, remain one of the sport’s most bizarre and unfortunate moments, where luck intervenes, and players are left balancing victory with empathy.

Jannik Sinner apologizes to Marcos Giron after Shanghai Masters net-cord point

Back in 2023, Jannik Sinner showed a simple but powerful act of sportsmanship after his second-round win at the Shanghai Masters. He defeated Marcos Giron 7-6(9-7), 6-2 in a controlled performance.

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The match included a net-cord moment in the first set. It was one of those points where luck quietly shifts momentum, often leaving a lingering feeling between players.

After the match, a video shared on X captured a light-hearted exchange. Sinner smiled and apologized to Giron as they walked toward the umpire following the handshake.

That small gesture stood out. It reflected how net-cord incidents, though routine, still carry emotional weight and often draw attention from fans who value fair play.

But not every net-cord incident ends with an apology. Sometimes, it leads to tension and even long-term rivalries.

Take Miami 2018, when Daniil Medvedev faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in what seemed like a routine first-round match. Medvedev won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, but the real story came after the handshake.

Frustrated by Tsitsipas not apologizing for a net cord, Medvedev erupted: “Man, you better shut your f** up, okay? Hey Stefanos, you want to look at me and talk?”

He continued, “You go to the emergency toilet for five minutes during [the third set], and then you hit the net, and you don’t say sorry. You think you are a good kid?”

That heated exchange marked the beginning of a rivalry that would follow them for years. A similar clash appeared in Auckland 2023 between Jenson Brooksby and Fabio Fognini.

Jenson Brooksby refused to apologize, saying, “It’s gonna happen in the heat of the battle. He (Fabio Fognini) said I should apologize for net cords, but I was taught that it’s not really luck-based.”

Fognini later mocked him online, writing, “So funny, love new generation,” highlighting the divide over whether net-cord apologies are courtesy or unnecessary ritual.