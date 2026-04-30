WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Strikes Opponent in Face Before Madrid Open Doubles Exit

Rewind to 2022 Montreal, where Stefanos Tsitsipas unraveled his temper spilling over after Jack Draper’s early break, frustration etched into every movement. At 3–1 down, serving at 30–30, Tsitsipas bizarrely chose aggression over control, firing a routine smash straight at a defenseless Draper, only to miss and lose the point in a moment of reckless impulse. Four years on in Madrid, the past resurfaced with sharper menace as the Greek’s errant strike flew straight at his opponent’s face, turning the moment perilously serious.

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The incident unfolded when Luciano Darderi and Stefanos Tsitsipas paired up to face Frenchman Manuel Guinard and Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in the doubles R16. At 2–1 down in the second set, the Greek-Italian duo had already secured the opening set.

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Andreozzi stepped up to serve, while Guinard positioned himself alertly at the net for defense. The rally began with measured exchanges, but tension quickly built.

From the opposite side, Tsitsipas and Darderi engaged in two quick rallies with Guinard. The pace increased, and the exchanges became sharper with each shot. Then came the turning point.

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Tsitsipas unleashed a ferocious backhand aimed toward Guinard. The shot, however, unintentionally struck the Frenchman directly in the face. The impact stunned everyone on the court.

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Guinard immediately clutched his face and collapsed onto the court in visible agony. The suddenness of the moment shifted the entire atmosphere. Concern replaced competition within seconds.

The other three players rushed toward the injured Guinard. The match referee also made his way onto the court to assess the situation. There was a brief pause as everyone waited to see how serious the injury was. Eventually, after some time, play resumed.

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Thankfully, Guinard recovered enough to continue. Guinard and Andreozzi regrouped impressively despite the scare. They went on to win the match in three sets, with a scoreline of 7-5, 1-6, 9-11.

Incidents involving Tsitsipas striking the ball toward opponents are not new. A similar moment occurred at the Barcelona Open in 2022. That episode also drew strong reactions.

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During that match, Tsitsipas was trailing 5-4 and 40-0 when he chased down a volley on his forehand side against Carlos Alcaraz. With Alcaraz positioned at the net, Tsitsipas fired the ball straight down the middle. The Spaniard had to duck to avoid being hit.

Alcaraz responded with a cold stare as Tsitsipas walked back to his chair. The Barcelona crowd reacted immediately, making their displeasure clear with whistles and boos directed at the then world number five. The moment lingered beyond the point itself.

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Another flashpoint came at the 2025 US Open during Tsitsipas’ match against Daniel Altmaier. After losing the first set, Tsitsipas fought back to take the second and third. However, tensions escalated as the match progressed.

Altmaier introduced the underarm serve in the fourth set, a legal but often controversial tactic. He used it twice to disrupt Tsitsipas’ rhythm. The move clearly frustrated the Greek ace.

A few games later, Tsitsipas responded by firing a forehand directly at Altmaier at the net. The ball struck him, prompting a quick apology. However, their post-match interaction suggested underlying tension about the intent.

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When discussing shots directed at an opponent’s body, one cannot ignore the infamous grass-court clash between Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. That match spiraled into chaos and hostility. It became less about tennis and more about confrontation.

Stefanos Tsitsipas admits targeting Nick Kyrgios with a body shot

Ever wondered if a player has openly admitted to targeting an opponent with a tennis ball? That exact scenario unfolded at the 2022 Wimbledon, in a match that blurred the line between elite competition and raw confrontation.

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A brief and tense handshake at the net concluded a stormy encounter. Nick Kyrgios advanced to the fourth round after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. The scoreline reflected quality, but the match itself told a far more volatile story.

There were moments of brilliance from both players throughout the contest. Kyrgios mixed in his trademark underarm serves, while Tsitsipas countered with precision and flair. Yet the tension simmered beneath the surface.

The flashpoint came early. At 5-5 in the first set, an overruled line call during a crucial moment sparked Kyrgios’ frustration. He began an ongoing argument with umpire Damien Dumusois, setting the tone for what was to come.

Despite the chaos, Tsitsipas held his composure in that phase. He secured the first set tie-break 7-2 with a series of sublime shots, including a sweeping backhand return that clipped the line. The crowd responded with audible admiration.

The second set continued in a similar fashion, filled with high-quality rallies and dramatic exchanges. Both players produced sensational shot-making that kept spectators engaged. However, Kyrgios managed to break Tsitsipas’ serve and level the match, drawing loud cheers.

Frustration began to creep into Tsitsipas’ game. After dropping the set, he struck the ball toward the crowd in anger. He received a warning, but Kyrgios escalated the situation by demanding a default from the umpire.

The tension did not ease. Kyrgios called for the supervisor, Andreas Egli, but his appeal led nowhere. Play resumed, though the atmosphere remained charged and unpredictable.

An underarm serve from Kyrgios triggered another reaction. Tsitsipas lost his composure and swiped at the ball, sending it into the scoreboard. That moment handed Kyrgios a 4-1 lead in the third set.

What followed intensified the controversy. Tsitsipas, still rattled, smashed the ball in Kyrgios’ direction. It was a moment that shifted attention away from tennis and toward intent.

After the match, Tsitsipas did not hide from the incident. “I was aiming for the body of my opponent but I missed by a lot, by a lot,” he admitted. The admission, combined with the visible frustration, drew boos from the crowd.

Kyrgios went on to close out the match and advance. Meanwhile, the recent Madrid Open incident appears unintentional in comparison, but it still adds to the pattern.

With his doubles exit, Tsitsipas now turns his focus toward regaining form ahead of a crucial run at the Italian Open.