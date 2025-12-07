WATCH: 2025’s Wildest & Funniest Tennis Moments That Sent Fans into Laughter

Tennis has always been a sport of long rallies, big serves, and tense games, but 2025 proved it could be hilariously funny. Even the greatest players had moments this year where the crowd was brought to tears of laughter, from unexpected slips to hilarious reactions.

Whether you’re a dedicated tennis fan or you simply enjoy a good laugh, these are the moments from tennis you shouldn’t miss

Andrey Rublev’s missed sitter at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Nothing says tennis is human quite like a pro missing a point that looks all but won. During the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha semi-final between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, there was one moment that instantly became one of the funniest of the season.

Auger-Aliassime, some distance off at the back of the court, was quite out of the way of the ball. Rublev just needed to volley the ball just once to end the point, and that is when something out of the ordinary occurred.

Rublev calculated a smash wrong and hit it with a total miss. Worse still: Rublev himself stood floundering. Even the commentators remarked, “What on earth!” In spite of that mistake, Rublev still ended up winning the match. It was 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in favor of Rublev.

Denis Shapovalov’s own shot backfires in a hilarious Dallas Open Moment

Another funny moment happened at the Dallas Open 2025 during the match between Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz, which ended 2‑6, 6‑3, 7‑6(2) in Shapovalov’s favor. At least once, in frustration, Shapovalov threw a ball against the advertising boards with his anger, but, oddly enough, it returned and struck him on the face!

Shapovalov did not become distracted, even after the funny incident. He laughed over it, kept cool, and played on to the best of his ability.

Daniil Medvedev fails to clear the net against Mattia Bellucci

The other highlight occurred during the ABN AMRO Open 2025. Mattia Bellucci, with an eclectic game featuring shrewd use of serve-and-volley strategies as well as serving underarm, was able to keep Daniil Medvedev on the defensive all through the three-hour game.

The humorous incident was when Medvedev tried to make a hard shot but failed to make it over the net, and it remained on his side, and he lost the point.

Obviously irritated with the error and the stress of the indignation, Medvedev shook his head and hurried out of the court, leaving Bellucci to his much-deserved triumph. Bellucci won 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov stunned by out call at Libema Open

At the 2025 Libema Open game between Karen Khachanov and Mackenzie McDonald, there was a funny incident near the net. Khachanov did not make an effort to send a shot that was coming at the boundary back out of play. Having a truly surprised look, he seemed unable to imagine what had just occurred.

The play was restarted again with the callout, allowing fans a little comic relief in an otherwise tense game. Although it was a funny moment, Khachanov managed to stay focused and won the match. Khachanov won 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4).

Carlos Alcaraz struggles in quirky forehand-only game

At the ABN AMRO Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas played a fun challenge with special rules. Alcaraz could only use his forehand, and Tsitsipas could only use his backhand. Both players had to adjust their shots, which made the game unusual and playful.

The funny part was that Tsitsipas quickly went 3‑0, while Alcaraz struggled to keep up. Fans laughed as the top players made unusual mistakes and reacted in funny ways. Tsitsipas even paused or leaned back, clearly surprised by some of the shots, making the challenge entertaining and full of laughs.

Alexander Bublik humorously complains about ‘Tougher tennis’ to the umpire

This funny moment happened during Alexander Bublik’s match at the 2025 Madrid Open when he was playing against Jakub Mensik, a much younger rising player. During a changeover, Bublik was clearly frustrated with how well Mensik was playing. He turned toward the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, whose first name is Muhammad, and jokingly said, “Muhammad, remember when tennis was easy? Like five years ago, it was super easy.”

He then laughed and complained that earlier, many top 50 players barely moved, but now even players outside the top 10 were playing at an extremely high level. A moment made funnier by how honestly and dramatically Bublik said it.

Tiny intruder causes big laughs at Citi Open

During their match at the 2025 Citi Open, a strange and funny interruption happened when a small bug suddenly wandered onto the court near the net while Ben Shelton and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina were in the middle of a rally. Play was briefly stopped as a ball boy and ball girl rushed in to handle the situation. One of them immediately trampled on the bug and smacked it away, and the players and the spectators laughed at the unexpected development before the game was on again.

Hilarious name slip during Taylor Fritz’s match goes viral

A funny moment happened during Taylor Fritz’s 2025 National Bank Open match when a commentator mistakenly said, “Taylor Swift out on court,” rather than saying his name. But it was immediately corrected.

Those were moments that brought out a comic, human side of the professional tennis game, whether it’s a marquee player making a simple mistake, a ball bouncing unpredictably back toward the players, or a commentator tripping over names. They were the essence of showmanship, proving time and again that, no matter how serious the match, you can have a little fun and make fans roar with laughter, and occasionally shake their heads in disbelief.