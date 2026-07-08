WATCH: Wimbledon Player Crashes Into Ball Kid as Both Collapse Mid-Match

A concerning incident took place during the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles draw at Wimbledon. The pair of Demi Schuurs and Ellen Perez was up against Shuko Aoyama and Liang En-shou at Court 3 on Wednesday. The clash appeared to be pretty evenly matched in the first set, with both players leveled at 3-3 as the set headed into its seventh game. However, here’s where Schuurs almost caused an injury by bumping into a ball kid.

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With the game at 30-30, the Dutch player went after a shot without realising that she was standing very close to a ball girl. Her shot didn’t connect well with the racket, and she slipped while trying to hit it. Schuurs then collided with the ball girl, and both collapsed on the court.

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The match was halted as it had to be checked whether they had hurt themselves. Turns out that Schuurs had hurt her leg because of the fall and was seen receiving treatment soon after. Fortunately, the impact wasn’t very strong, and Schuurs was ready to play again after a few minutes. The ball girl also didn’t appear to be injured because of the fall.

However, the pair wasn’t really up to the mark during the crucial clash. Both Schuurs and Perez were sloppy with their serves at times, allowing their opponents to clinch important breaks. They lost the first set 6-4, and the second set followed a similar pattern.

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It would conclude with the same scoreline as Schuurs and Perez exited the Grand Slam. On the other hand, the duo of Aoyama and Liang played a tight match and were strong in almost all departments. They only conceded a break of serve on two occasions and won 75% of the points on their first serve. They will be locking horns against the second-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani. The high-ranked seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament and will be the favorite to march into the final.

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Coming back, this wasn’t the first time that players have accidentally hit ball kids at Wimbledon 2026. Ben Shelton, during his first-round match with Otto Virtanen, almost hit one of them with his lightning-fast serve.

The American’s ferocious serve accidentally hit a ball boy during his first-round clash against Otto Virtanen. Known for having a strong serve, the impact could have been brutal for the ball boy. The serve hit him in the midriff, and he looked to be a little shaken at first.

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Shelton immediately put his hands up to apologize to the ball boy and was heard asking, “Are you ok?” The ball boy assured him that he was fine and good to continue. It was only then that Shelton returned to the baseline and continued with his service game.