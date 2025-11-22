Zizou Bergs Left Crying After Loss While Rival Rips Shirt in Davis Cup Celebration

Just 3 days ago, when Zizou Bergs helped Belgium become the first nation to secure a spot in the Davis Cup semis, the crowd in Italy was electric. The Belgian ace sealed the victory with a win over Arthur Rinderknech, securing Belgium’s place in the final four after the nation had previously lost 4 straight ties to France, including the final in 2017. However, the heroic storyline did not continue in today’s semis.

Zizou Bergs left the court in tears as Flavio Cobolli had the last laugh in a thrilling match, helping Italy reach yet another Davis Cup finale.

The 22nd-ranked Cobolli delivered an unforgettable performance under the lights at Bologna, defeating Bergs 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 to send Italy into the Davis Cup final. After securing the winning point, the 23-year-old ripped off his shirt and celebrated bare-chested in front of a frenzied Italian crowd. The match lasted more than 3 hours and featured a 3rd-set tiebreak that ended 17-15, already viewed as one of the most dramatic in the recent history of Davis Cup.

With this defeat, Belgium was officially eliminated from the tie. However, in a touching moment afterwards, Cobolli consoled an emotional Bergs at the bench, who fought courageously but left the court in tears.

Earlier in the day, the 56th-ranked Matteo Berrettini had given Italy the lead by defeating Raphael Collignon 6-3, 6-4. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up and a winner of 10 singles titles, closed out the opening match confidently against Collignon.

With that dual win, Italy is now on a 13-tie winning streak and will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Germany and Spain, where the Spanish team remains without its top player, Carlos Alcaraz, who is sidelined due to injury.

Despite the loss, Belgium showed heart and grit in court. Neither Bergs nor Collignon has yet won one singles title on the ATP Tour, but Bergs played as if his career depended on every point on the court. He pushed Cobolli to the limit in front of a passionate Bologna crowd.

Even after falling behind in the first set, Bergs fought his way back in the 2nd-set tiebreak, leveling the match when Cobolli sent a return long.

In the 3rd set, both players held match points before Cobolli finally sealed the result with a clutch service winner that Bergs could barely even touch.

And as Italy now advances to another Davis Cup final, Cobolli later shared his joy, expressing how hunger, belief, and emotion fueled his performance and carried his nation to the last stage.

Flavio Cobolli shared how self-belief powered him through intense adversity

There were exuberant scenes inside the SuperTennis Arena as Cobolli finally clinched the winning point on his 8th attempt. The dramatic finish marked the 6th-longest tie-break in the Davis Cup’s 125-year history and sent the crowd crazy.

Later speaking during his on-court interview, Cobolli struggled to find words for the moment. “It’s really tough to say something about this match. We played for our countries and fought a lot for this win. In the end, I realised my dream and we are now in the final,” he added.

The 22nd-ranked ace later shared how competing in front of a home crowd pushed him to give everything at the court. “I played an amazing match against a great opponent. I played for all of [the supporters], for all of my team, my family, for me. It is one of the best days of my life.”

Even Italy’s team captain, Filippo Volandri, was full of praise for the young Italian ace. “In my five years as captain I have never seen something like that. It was an unbelievable match. At the end I just said [it was] 5% tactics and 95% heart. This guy gave everything he had — I am really proud.”

With Spain or Germany waiting in the finale, Italy now stands just one win away from a potential 3rd straight Davis Cup title.

After a performance filled with heart, pressure, and belief, the question is simple: can Italy finish the job and make history?