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“We’ve Been Losers At Times”: Alexander Zverev Makes Strong Statement After Winning First Grand Slam

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 7, 2026 | 1:52 PM CDT

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“We’ve Been Losers At Times”: Alexander Zverev Makes Strong Statement After Winning First Grand Slam

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 7, 2026 | 1:52 PM CDT

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A single phrase always followed Alexander Zverev’s name for years: The best player without a Grand Slam. The word ‘choker’ had become a permanent fixture around him with three Grand Slam final defeats, including one in the 2020 US Open final against Dominic Thiem from two sets up. On Sunday, he answered all of it with the Musketeers trophy aloft. 

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“We’ve been losers at times in the most important moments. At the end of the day, we’re Grand Slam champions now, and that’s what counts,” he said in his speech after defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the 2026 French Open final.

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He honestly and unfalteringly accepted everything spoken and written about him, not with bitterness, but with the fullness of the truth. Zverev didn’t try to point out that the criticism was unfair. He swallowed it, sat on it in the wake of three losses over six years, and used Sunday afternoon on Court Philippe-Chatrier to make it irrelevant.  

He also took time to thank those who had remained with him through it, recognizing a team that he called the longest in tennis, including his coach cum father and elder brother, who have been with him for 29 years; his physical trainer, who joined him in 2014 when he was only 16; and a best friend who has been at his side for more than 10 years. The choker label is a thing of the past. The Coupe des Mousquetaires is not.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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