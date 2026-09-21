“What a Collapse”- Arthur Fery & Ignacio Buse’s Laver Cup Addition Sparks Tennis World’s Backlash

Both Arthur Fery and Ignacio Buse have sparked a debate within the tennis community. The two have been selected as the alternate players at the Laver Cup, which will be held at the O2 Arena from September 25. While Fery will join Team Europe, Buse will be playing for Team World. The announcement was made by the organizers through social media. But this decision hasn’t gone down well with many fans.

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This is a great opportunity for both Fery and Buse, as they will get to team up with some of the best players in the world. While alternates aren’t guaranteed to feature in matches, the tournament can still be a great learning curve for the two, as they will be alongside several high-ranked players. The final lineups of both teams have now been decided.

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Team Europe consists of the likes of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud. Fery will be the alternate player, while Yannick Noah will be the team captain and Tim Henman will be the vice-captain.

On the other hand, Team World is captained by Andre Agassi and vice-captained by Pat Rafter. The players include Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien, and Tommy Paul. Buse will be the alternate player on the team.

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Selection in the Laver Cup squads highlights the development of both Fery and Buse as players. Notably, Fery first sparked attention this year at Wimbledon, where he had a Cinderella run to the semifinals. He also recently reached the final of the Winston-Salem Open. He is currently ranked No. 36 and will definitely be excited about the opportunity to be on Team Europe, as he may get to play in front of his home crowd.

Imago July 10, 2026, London, London, Great Britain: Arthur Fery of Great Britain returns with forehand during The Championships Wimbledon , 10.7.2026 in London All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Great Britain Tennis 2026: Grand Slam: The Championships Wimbledon: 12th Day: Semifinal: ZVEREV 7:6 6:2 6:4 FERY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAs343 20260710_zsp_s343_017 Copyright: xMathiasxSchulzx

Buse is also having a stellar season and has lifted two titles so far. He was the one who defeated Fery in the final of the Winston-Salem Open. Ranked No. 35 in the world, the Peruvian played a big role in the team’s important 3-2 victory over Paraguay in the Davis Cup. He survived a scare against World No. 2151 Hernando Jose Escurra Isnardi and got an important victory for his team.

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Though both Fery and Buse have looked to be promising with their recent performances, fans don’t seem to be too happy with their selection in the Laver Cup lineups. Some of them even decided to call out the organizers over the decision.

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Fans raise questions over Fery and Buse’s selection in Laver Cup squads

A fan felt that Fery has only been included because of his nationality rather than his quality as a player. “Fery?? With all due to respect but what? Is it just because he’s a hometown player?,” a user wrote on X.

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Another fan claimed that the level of the Laver Cup has deteriorated over the years. “Mother of God, with all due respect to the Pearl of Lima and to Arthur Fery. What has become of the Laver Cup? Before, as an exhibition, it featured the best in the world and it was a very entertaining tournament. Now we’re one Alcaraz sniffle away from them calling me to play doubles,” a post on X read.

There was a fan who claimed that Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the tournament would diminish the tournament as a whole. “Why this Alcaraz, otherwise this is the Cookie Cup.”

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Another fan shared a blunt verdict on Fery and Buse’s selection. “What a collapse, but we can’t keep going on like this.”

Finally, a fan also claimed that much better players used to be a part of the Laver Cup just a few years ago. “Laver cup went from having nadal Federer and djokovic to KHIA buse and idk who that British person is in like two years… THE DOWNGRADE.”

This is the first time since 2022 that the Laver Cup will be played at the O2 Arena. That edition saw Roger Federer play the final match of his career. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray had also featured in the event. It remains to be seen how the 2026 edition of the tournament will pan out.

