What Are the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Rules? Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Match Format Explained

Women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Australian showman Nick Kyrgios in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition in Dubai on Sunday. The clash revives the spirit of Billie Jean King’s iconic 1973 duel with Bobby Riggs, a defining moment for tennis and the women’s movement. With the stage set, attention now turns to the rules shaping this modern, headline-grabbing contest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in Tennis?

It remains the only tennis match to begin with a piglet handed to a player. That moment set the tone for an event that was anything but ordinary. On September 20, 1973, tennis crossed into cultural history, not just sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 90 million people worldwide watched Billie Jean King defeat Bobby Riggs at the Houston Astrodome. The match was played over five sets and drew enormous attention. Riggs was a self-proclaimed chauvinist who claimed men were superior athletes. King accepted the challenge, knowing what was at stake.

The spectacle matched the moment. There was heavy pageantry, loud promotion, and a $100,000 winner’s cheque. This was the second Battle of the Sexes. The name was not a gimmick. It reflected the social tension and cultural divide of the era.

Imago 251011 — WUHAN, Oct. 11, 2025 — Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women s singles semifinal between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, Oct. 11, 2025. SPCHINA-WUHAN-TENNIS-WUHAN OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES CN WuxZhizun PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

At the time, King was 29 years old and in her prime. She was already a 10-time Grand Slam singles champion. Riggs was 55 and long retired from top-level tennis. He had won Wimbledon titles in 1939 before World War Two interrupted his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier that year, Australia’s Margaret Court played Riggs in the first Battle of the Sexes. Court was a 24-time Grand Slam champion and world number one. The match ended badly for her. Riggs won 6-2, 6-1, and it became known as the “Mother’s Day Massacre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

King understood the consequences of her match. A win or loss would go far beyond tennis. Her victory became part of the women’s rights movement. It influenced public opinion, politics, and the future of women’s tennis. The match symbolized equality and progress.

When Aryna Sabalenka faces Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, it will again carry the Battle of the Sexes label. But Billie Jean King made the difference clear. “The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That’s it. Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. Mine was really political. I knew I had to beat him for societal change. I had a lot of reasons to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Sabalenka vs Kyrgios an Official Match or an Exhibition?

The Sabalenka vs Kyrgios “Battle of the Sexes” match in Dubai is an exhibition event. It is not part of the official ATP or WTA Tour. The match does not count toward ATP or WTA rankings and offers no ranking points. This is because neither tour has sanctioned the contest.

Exhibition matches operate outside standard tour rulebooks. They are usually organized for entertainment, promotion, or fan engagement rather than competitive ranking outcomes. Unlike ATP and WTA tournaments, exhibitions are not tied to strict entry rules, ranking systems, or points distribution.

Imago Image courtesy – imago

Because of this flexibility, exhibitions can use modified formats and rules. In this case, the match will be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. It has been organized by Evolve, a sports agency founded by Naomi Osaka. Evolve represents both Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, allowing the event to be arranged independently of the tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the match will not affect rankings, player safety and fairness remain key priorities. Organizers work closely with the players to ensure proper conditions and medical oversight. Special formats are designed to balance competition and entertainment. Professional standards for officiating, player care, and conduct still apply, even outside the formal tour calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are there Special Rule Adjustments to balance Men vs Women?

Special rule adjustments exist for the Sabalenka vs. Kyrgios “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition. They are designed to balance play in a cross-gender setting. The goal is fairness, not unfair advantage. Men and women compete separately on the ATP and WTA tours. Because of this, exhibitions use tailored rules to keep matches competitive and entertaining.

Organisers have adjusted the court layout. Sabalenka will cover a smaller section of the court. Her side is reduced by about 9% compared to Kyrgios’s side. This change reflects common differences in movement speed. It helps create a more even contest.

Serve rules have also been modified. Both players are allowed only one serve per point. The usual second serve is removed. This reduces the power advantage often held by elite male players. It places more focus on accuracy and shot placement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scoring format is also different. The match is played as a best-of-three sets. If a third set is needed, it is decided by a 10-point championship tiebreak. This keeps the match fast-paced and engaging.

These adjustments aim to create a fair and entertaining exhibition. They acknowledge physical differences without diminishing skill. The rules are not meant to copy ATP or WTA competition. They exist to ensure respect, balance, and quality tennis.

With the match now approaching, who do you think will win tomorrow? Share your thoughts below.