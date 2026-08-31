What Can You Bring Into the US Open 2026? Bag Policy, Food, Cameras & Prohibited Items Explained

Planning to attend the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center? Before you head to Flushing Meadows, it’s worth checking the venue’s entry rules so you don’t arrive with something that isn’t allowed. From bags and food to drinks, cameras, and other prohibited items, here’s everything you need to know before entering the US Open grounds.

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What Is the US Open 2026 Bag Policy?

Fans attending the US Open can bring one bag per guest, with the bag measuring no more than 12 inches wide × 12 inches high × 16 inches long. All bags are subject to security screening.

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A clear bag is not required. According to Radical Storage, an opaque bag is permitted as long as it meets the venue’s size requirements. Small totes, purses, and other bags within the permitted dimensions are allowed.

Backpacks require particular attention. Multi-compartment backpacks are not permitted, regardless of their size. Sources state that single-compartment drawstring bags may be brought in as long as they remain within the size limit. Suitcases and wheeled luggage are also not permitted inside the grounds.

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Fans should therefore check their bag’s dimensions before arriving, as oversized or prohibited bags can result in entry being refused.

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Can You Bring Food and Drinks Into the US Open 2026?

Outside food and beverages are generally not permitted at the US Open, although exceptions apply for certain medical and infant needs. Fans should also be aware that the venue has specific rules for containers and other items brought onto the grounds.

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Radical Storage also specifies restrictions concerning containers. Glass bottles and containers are prohibited, while empty reusable metal or plastic bottles of up to 24 ounces are permitted. Small soft-sided coolers containing non-alcoholic drinks are permitted, while hard-sided coolers are prohibited.

The US Open’s official prohibited-items policy is the best source to check before arriving, as entry requirements can change from one tournament year to another. Fans should review the current rules for bags, bottles, food, drinks, cameras, and other restricted items before heading to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

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Are Cameras Allowed at the US Open 2026?

The current US Open policy says that video cameras or recording devices are prohibited, with an exception for cell phones and SLR cameras with video/recording capabilities and lenses up to 300mm. It also specifically prohibits monopods, tripods, and other professional camera equipment.

Therefore, fans bringing a standard personal camera should ensure that their equipment complies with the venue’s restrictions. Anyone planning to bring professional photography or video equipment should check the official US Open policy before arriving.

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What Items Are Prohibited at the US Open 2026?

Sources identify the following major prohibited categories:

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Prohibited item/category Details Oversized bags Bags exceeding 12″ W × 12″ H × 16″ L are prohibited Multi-compartment backpacks Not permitted Suitcases/wheeled luggage Not permitted Glass bottles/containers Prohibited Outside food and beverages Not permitted, except for medical and infant needs Professional camera equipment Restricted Camera lenses Lenses over 300mm are prohibited Tripods/monopods Prohibited Hard-sided coolers Prohibited Drones Prohibited Laser pointers Prohibited Noise-makers Prohibited Weapons Prohibited Pets Not permitted, except trained ADA service dogs

What Happens If You Bring a Prohibited Item to the US Open?

Fans should expect security screening at entry, with all bags subject to inspection. If a bag does not comply with the venue’s requirements, security can refuse entry until the issue is resolved.

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The supplied source states that there is no free bag check inside the grounds for oversized or prohibited items. Paid bag storage facilities are available outside the East Gate and the South Gate, according to Radical Storage.

The safest approach is to check the official US Open prohibited-items policy before leaving for the tournament and bring only items that clearly comply with the rules.