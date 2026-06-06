What Country Is Mirra Andreeva From? Why the WTA Star Has No National Flag Next to Her Name at the French Open 2026

Mirra Andreeva’s rise has been one of tennis’ most interesting stories. Still only a teenager during the 2026 season, she has already reached Grand Slam finals, won major titles, and climbed to the world’s elite. Yet one question keeps appearing during tournaments, especially at the Grand Slams. Fans often notice that no national flag appears beside her name on official scoreboards.

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What country is Mirra Andreeva from?

Mirra Andreeva is from Russia. She was born on April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk, a major Siberian city known for breathtaking scenery and severe winters. Those challenging conditions shaped much of her early childhood and helped build resilience from a young age.

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Tennis entered her life early. Her talent quickly became impossible to ignore. As her game developed, she moved to Moscow for stronger training opportunities and better competition. That decision became a turning point.

Later, she relocated to France alongside her older sister, Erika Andreeva, who is also a professional tennis player. The move provided access to elite coaching environments and international tournaments. The sacrifices paid off. By 2026, she had reached a career-high ranking of world No. 5 in singles and established herself among the sport’s biggest stars.

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Why does Mirra Andreeva not have a national flag next to her name at the French Open 2026?

The reason is linked to international sports regulations introduced after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Since 2022, players from Russia and Belarus have generally competed as neutral athletes at many professional tennis events.

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The policy allows Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the Grand Slam, WTA tournaments, ATP events, and other major competitions. However, they do not compete under their national flags. Tournament graphics, official draws, scoreboards, and rankings lists omit those national symbols.

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Tennis introduced the policy following recommendations and decisions made by international sports governing bodies. As a result, she competes as an individual athlete rather than an official representative of Russia during tournaments.

Importantly, the missing flag does not reflect disciplinary action against individual players. It is a broader policy applied to Russian and Belarusian competitors across professional tennis. Fans watching Roland Garros 2026 may notice the absence of a flag, but Andreeva remains fully eligible to compete.

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Has Mirra Andreeva ever considered changing nationality?

The topic has surfaced several times during interviews. As more athletes explored nationality changes in recent years, reporters naturally asked Andreeva whether she might consider a similar path.

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Her answer has remained consistent. During the 2026 Australian Open, she dismissed the idea, saying she had never seriously considered changing nationality. She explained that many athletes had made different choices, but she preferred continuing her career as she always had.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” she said when discussing nationality changes. She added that the situation created no additional pressure and that her focus remained entirely on improving her tennis.

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Her comments reflected a strong connection to her roots, despite the challenges facing Russian athletes internationally. While nationality changes remain an option for many players, Andreeva has shown no interest in pursuing that route.

Will Mirra Andreeva continue to play without a flag at future tournaments?

That decision ultimately depends on future rulings from tennis governing bodies and international sports organizations. Policies can change as circumstances evolve, making long-term predictions difficult.

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As of the 2026 French Open, however, the neutral-athlete policy remains active. Russian and Belarusian players continue to compete without national flags displayed beside their names at most major events.

For her, the arrangement has not slowed her progress. She once said, when asked about switching her nationality, “It doesn’t bring any extra pressure for me; I’m just doing my thing on the court. I focus on how to improve and be a better tennis player.”

All that matters to her is ranking points, earning prize money, signing endorsement deals, and competing for the sport’s biggest trophies. Her results count the same as every other player’s results.

So the missing flag may attract fans’ attention. It does not affect rankings, tournament eligibility, prize money, or career opportunities. On the court, Andreeva remains judged by one thing only: her game, tennis.