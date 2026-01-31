What Does Aryna Sabalenka’s Tattoo Mean? Does She Have Lip Fillers?

Aryna Sabalenka has built a fearsome reputation on the court, winning two of her four Grand Slam singles titles in Melbourne and establishing herself as one of the most dominant forces on hard courts. The 27-year-old Belarusian thrives on the quicker Australian Open surface, using raw power and relentless aggression to overwhelm even the most resilient defenders.

Her consistency has been remarkable – she has reached four consecutive Australian Open finals and seven straight finals at hard-court majors, a feat previously achieved only by Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis in the Open era. Yet, as Sabalenka continues to command headlines for her tennis, fans are equally curious about the person behind the power game.

From her emotional intensity in Grand Slam finals to the visible confidence she carries on and off the court, attention often shifts to her personal details as well – including the meaning behind her tattoo and ongoing speculation about whether she has had cosmetic enhancements. With Sabalenka once again under the brightest spotlight, here’s a closer look beyond the baseline.

What tattoo does Aryna Sabalenka have, and what does it mean?

Aryna Sabalenka has a tiger tattoo on her left forearm, a piece of body art that has become closely associated with her fierce on-court identity. The tattoo is positioned deliberately so she can see it during matches, a constant visual cue tied to her competitive mindset and inner drive.

Sabalenka got the tattoo as a teenager, at just 18, and notably did so without telling her parents. “I think I was 18 years old and my parents didn’t know, and when they saw it the first time my dad was laughing. I don’t know why but my mom didn’t talk to me for one week, and then she said like ‘I hope it’s the first in the last one,’ and I said ‘look mama the first one and the last one,’ and then I turned out I said, ‘hopefully.'”

Despite the initial disapproval, the tattoo has remained deeply personal and meaningful to the Belarusian star. There is also a deeper, symbolic layer to the tattoo. Sabalenka was born in 1998, which is the Chinese Year of the Tiger. In Chinese astrology, the tiger represents individuals who are brave, authoritative, self-assured, and guided by a strong belief system – traits that mirror Sabalenka’s aggressive playing style and commanding presence. Watching her compete, those characteristics are easy to spot: she thrives on competition, plays with raw emotion, and brings an unmistakable intensity every time she steps onto the court.

Why is Aryna Sabalenka known as ‘The Tiger’?

Aryna Sabalenka’s nickname, ‘The Tiger,’ is a natural extension of her ferocious playing style. On court, the world No. 1 is relentlessly aggressive, built around booming serves, flat, penetrating groundstrokes, and a willingness to step inside the baseline and finish points early. Much like a tiger stalking its prey, Sabalenka looks to dominate rallies from the first strike, using power and intensity to overwhelm opponents rather than outlast them.

The nickname is further reinforced by the tiger tattoo on her left forearm, which Sabalenka has described as a personal reminder to “fight till the end.” During matches, especially in high-pressure moments, the tattoo helps her stay mentally locked in and channel her competitive instincts. The symbolism fits seamlessly: strength, fearlessness, and fighting spirit – traits she believes define both the tiger and her own approach to tennis.

Imago January 29, 2026: 1st seed ARYNA SABALENKA of Belarus in action against 12th seed ELINA SVITOLINA of Ukraine on Rod Laver Arena in a Women s Singles Semifinals match on day 12 of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. SABALENKA won 62 63. /Cal Media Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc04_ 20260129_faf_c04_004 Copyright: xSydneyxLowx

Over the years, fans and media have fully embraced the moniker. References to ‘The Tiger’ and even ‘Tiger Queen’ following her 2023 Australian Open triumph – regularly surface during tournaments, particularly when Sabalenka roars back from adversity. Whether it’s her emotional celebrations, raw intensity, or refusal to back down, the nickname has become part of her identity, capturing both the power and unpredictability that make Sabalenka one of the most compelling figures in women’s tennis.

Now, switching from one curiosity among the fans to another surrounding the world’s number one women’s tennis player:

Does Sabalenka have lip fillers or cosmetic enhancements?

As one of the most recognizable faces in women’s tennis, Aryna Sabalenka has inevitably been the subject of fan speculation on social media, with some users questioning whether she has had lip fillers or other cosmetic enhancements. The chatter intensified in mid-2025 following her French Open loss to Coco Gauff, when public scrutiny around her comments and even her appearance grew louder online.

Sabalenka said, “I think she (Gauff) won the match not because she played incredibly, but because I made all those easy ball errors.” The model and television personality Ubah Hassan wasn’t too impressed by Sabalenka’s remarks, and she took a brutal dig at the Belarusian with a taunt about lip filler. “No mistake was made, darling your lip filler just got in the way of your vision.”

However, it’s important to state clearly that there is no confirmed medical, professional, or factual evidence suggesting Sabalenka has undergone any cosmetic procedures such as lip fillers or Botox. While comparisons of photos from different stages of her career have fueled rumors, such claims remain purely speculative and unsubstantiated.

Sabalenka herself has directly addressed the topic. When asked by a follower on Instagram whether her lips were natural or the result of cosmetic work, the Belarusian star shut down the rumors with a calm and confident response. She shared a close-up photo of her face and captioned it: “Natural Beauty Only 🙈😘.” By responding openly and without defensiveness, Sabalenka made it clear that she has not had cosmetic enhancements, choosing instead to embrace and take pride in her natural appearance despite ongoing public scrutiny.

Now, keeping these things aside for a moment, Aryna Sabalenka is all set to take on Elena Rybakina in the 2026 AO final. She currently has an 8-6 lead over the Kazakhstani star. Who do you think will win this epic duel?