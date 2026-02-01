As Carlos Alcaraz gears up to face Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final tomorrow, history is on the line for both men. Djokovic, at 38, is chasing another milestone, as a win would make him the oldest Australian Open champion ever. On the other side is the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who already has six major trophies to his name. A victory in Melbourne would not only give him his first Australian Open title but also make him the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. So yeah, you can bet Alcaraz wants this one just as badly as Djokovic.

But beyond the wins and the records, Carlos Alcaraz has built a few quirky traditions of his own. While Djokovic keeps things simple, the young Spaniard loves switching up his look, from shaving his head completely to going platinum blond. And it doesn’t stop there. He’s also made a habit of getting new tattoos after big career victories. So the big question now is whether he’ll add another one if he lifts his first Australian Open trophy, and just how many tattoos he already has and what they actually mean.

What tattoos does Carlos Alcaraz have?

Over the years, he’s quietly built a small collection of ink that tells the story of his career. So far, he has five tattoos, and it all started back in 2022, about four years after he turned pro in 2018.

After winning his first Grand Slam and reaching world No. 1 for the first time at just 19, Alcaraz got a simple but meaningful “CCC” tattoo on his left forearm. Then came another tribute following his first US Open title, when he added “11.09.2022” above his left elbow to honor the date he beat Casper Ruud in his first major final. As the titles kept coming, the designs got a little bolder. After capturing his second US Open in 2025, he went bigger, inking the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge on his left triceps.

Wimbledon brought its own memory, too. After his 2023 triumph at the All England Club (his second career major), he added the date “16.7.2023” along with a small strawberry on his leg. It was a fun, symbolic nod, similar to the strawberry tattoo Marketa Vondrousova got after winning the women’s title at SW19 that same year. Strawberries, after all, are such a classic part of the Wimbledon vibe.

But he didn’t stop there. Just above the peroneus brevis muscle on his right ankle came the fifth tattoo, the Eiffel Tower paired with the date “09 06 2024.” That one marked his French Open win in Paris, where he outlasted Alexander Zverev in five tough sets to lift his first Coupe des Mousquetaires.

What does Carlos Alcaraz’s “CCC” tattoo mean?

For those who might not already know, that “CCC” tattoo actually carries a lot of personal meaning for Carlos Alcaraz. It’s a motto he inherited from his grandfather, Carlos Alcaraz Lerma, someone he credits for much of his success.

The three letters stand for the “Three Cs” – cabeza, corazón, and cojones, which translate to head, heart, and guts, respectively. It’s basically a reminder to stay smart, play with passion, and be fearless, a simple philosophy that perfectly sums up the way he approaches both tennis and life.

Will Carlos Alcaraz get a new tattoo if he wins the Australian Open?

Carlos Alcaraz clearly has victory on his mind, and just like in the past, he’s already thinking about how to celebrate if things go his way. Keeping his tradition alive of getting inked after every major win, the Spaniard revealed that he plans to add another tattoo if he lifts the 2026 Australian Open trophy. He even shared that he already has the design picked out, mentioning it in a video posted by the official Australian Open TikTok account.

What tattoo has Carlos Alcaraz hinted at for an Australian Open Win?

“Kangaroo.” That’s the design Carlos Alcaraz said he wants if he wins in Melbourne. As for where he’d place the tattoo, he seemed a little undecided. In the video, he pointed to a couple of spots on his legs, though the camera cut off his lower half, so fans couldn’t really tell the exact location.

He mentioned he had a couple of areas in mind and said he’d think about it. Since he’s right-handed, he hinted that he might go with the right leg, possibly next to the strawberry tattoo he got on his ankle after winning Wimbledon in 2023.

But there’s way more than just a tattoo at stake. If he comes out on top, Carlos Alcaraz wouldn’t only walk away $4,150,000 richer, he’d also join a very elite group. He would also become just the sixth man of the Open Era, and the fifth ATP world No. 1, to win all four major titles at least once.

Of course, fans are already imagining the scene: a first Australian Open title, a new kangaroo tattoo, and another chapter added to his growing legend. And with so many big matches still ahead in his career, it feels safe to assume he’ll keep this tattoo tradition alive. So do you think the 22-year-old will be able to make history in tennis book against Novak Djpkpvic?