What Happens If It Rains at the US Open 2026? Delays, Court Covers & Rescheduling Explained

The US Open 2026 singles qualifiers concluded on August 28, 2026, and the main draw begins on August 30. It will see various iconic players take the court, but the question is: will the rain ruin the event? The problem has bothered players and organizers alike in the past. From 2008 to 20212, rain consecutively delayed the men’s singles finals at the US Open.

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In fact, inclement weather recently disturbed the 2026 final round of singles qualifiers on August 27, 2026. Here’s what happened next and what fans can expect if rain disrupts play again.

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What Happens to US Open Matches When It Starts Raining?

The US Open is being played at its usual location, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The massive complex has various courts where matches are played, and if rain interrupts an ongoing match on an uncovered court, officials may temporarily suspend the match.

On August 27, 2026, the final round of the singles qualifiers was interrupted in a similar manner. As a result, the matches were pushed to August 28, 2026, Friday. Therefore, several players had to wait one more day before they could find their way into the tournament’s main draw.

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However, the matches aren’t always delayed by another day or date. Officials monitor weather conditions to make a decision. If the rain delay is short, matches resume within hours. On the other hand, if the rain is significant and prolonged, US Open Matches may be delayed to a different day and date.

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More importantly, open courts are more vulnerable to inclement weather. Courts with retractable roofs, however, remain protected.

Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 29: Coco Gauff is seen on the practice court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x/xMediaPunchx

Which US Open Courts Have Retractable Roofs in 2026?

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is home to multiple historic venues. Of these, the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium boast retractable roofs. Therefore, matches held in these courts will be more or less safe from inclement weather.

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Arthur Ashe Stadium can seat over 23,000 spectators, making it the largest tennis arena in the world. It got its retractable roof in 2016 and has since been one of the most reliable courts for the US Open. If rain interrupts a match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the roof will simply close, and the match will likely continue safely.

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Similarly, Louis Armstrong Stadium has a retractable roof, installed in 2018 during the stadium’s reconstruction. Its roof is naturally ventilated even when closed, making it the perfect venue for the US Open. This venue can seat over 14,000 spectators.

That being said, the Grandstand Stadium does not feature a retractable roof.

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How Does the US Open Decide When to Close the Roof?

The US Open uses a fairly elaborate system and a long chain of command to decide whether the roof should be closed. That said, the final decision rests with the match referee, as noted in the article on the official US Open website.

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Meteorologists often observe the court for days, observing weather conditions and other factors. They remain in regular contact with the stadium’s officials, including the match referee. If rain is imminent, the roof may be closed before the match starts. However, this isn’t always the case since tennis is still largely considered an outdoor sport.

Therefore, there are times when the roof is closed mid-match. A good example of such an incident is the 2016 Rafael Nadal vs. Andreas Seppi matchup, when the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof was closed after the second set had started.

Meteorologists also remain on site until the matches conclude, constantly monitoring the weather. Therefore, the decision can be made on the fly if needed, and players are informed of the decision by the referee.

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Are US Open Matches Rescheduled If Rain Delays Play?

Yes, US Open Matchs can be rescheduled if rain interrupts play. However, this isn’t always the case, as mentioned earlier. Light rain often results in a short delay ranging from a few minutes to a few hours. Once weather conditions improve, players may return to the court and resume play if a retractable roof is not in place.

However, if the rain is severe, matches may be rescheduled entirely. This could mean the match is postponed by a day or more, depending on the tournament’s schedule. Therefore, it all depends on how disruptive the weather gets over New York skies.

Now, the 2026 US Open is set to kick off on August 30, 2026, with the singles main draw. If matches aren’t interrupted by the rain, the tournament should remain on schedule.