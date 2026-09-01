What Is Alexei Popyrin’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Alexei Popyrin has established himself as one of Australia’s leading tennis players, with three ATP singles titles and a career-high No. 19 ranking. His biggest breakthrough came with his 2024 Canadian Open triumph, which became the most significant title of his career. But how much has the Australian star earned from tennis and endorsements, and what is Alexei Popyrin’s net worth in 2026?

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What is Alexei Popyrin’s Net Worth?

Alexei Popyrin’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million to $4 million in 2026, according to publicly available estimates. His fortune has primarily been built through tennis prize money and endorsement partnerships.

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Popyrin has earned considerably more in career prize money than his estimated net worth. The official Australian Open profile lists his career earnings at $9,839,618, updated on August 28, 2026. That figure represents tournament prize money and should not be confused with his personal wealth after taxes, coaching expenses, travel costs, management fees and other professional expenses.

The 27-year-old Australian turned professional in 2017 after winning the 2017 Roland Garros boys’ singles title. He later broke into the ATP’s elite, reaching No. 19 in August 2025. His three ATP singles titles include Singapore in 2021, Umag in 2023, and the 2024 Canadian Open Masters 1000.

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What is Alexei Popyrin’s Career Earnings?

Alexei Popyrin has earned $9,839,618 in career prize money as of August 28, 2026, according to the ATP Tour player profile. His 2026 season has contributed $751,824 in singles prize money so far.

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Unlike athletes in team sports, Popyrin does not receive a conventional annual playing salary from an ATP team. His on-court income comes primarily from tournament prize money, with additional earnings potentially coming from sponsorships, appearance fees and bonuses. The biggest jumps in his earnings have coincided with deep tournament runs and ATP titles.

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Year Reported Prize Money Highlight 2021 $857,143 Won Singapore ATP title 2022 $610,087 ATP Tour season 2023 $1,355,482 Won Umag title 2024 $2,738,612 Won Canadian Open Masters 1000 2025 $1,839,584 Career-high No. 19 ranking 2026* $751,824 Year-to-date singles prize money

*2026 figure is year-to-date as of August 28, 2026.

The figures show how much the 2024 season changed Popyrin’s financial trajectory. His Canadian Open victory was his first Masters 1000 title and helped make 2024 his biggest prize-money season. ATP records list his 2024 prize money at $2,738,612, while his 2025 total was $1,839,584.

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His earlier seasons were more modest financially. Popyrin earned $857,143 in 2021, the year he captured his maiden ATP title in Singapore, while his 2023 prize money reached $1,355,482 after his Umag triumph.

A Look at Alexei Popyrin’s Professional Career

Born on August 5, 1999, in Sydney, Popyrin started playing tennis at a young age. He trained at the Kim Warwick Tennis Academy before moving to Dubai with his family, then later developed his game in Spain and at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. He turned professional in 2017.

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Popyrin’s junior career gave him an early taste of success. He won the boys’ singles title at the 2017 French Open and finished his junior career as the world No. 2. His powerful serve and aggressive baseline game eventually translated to the professional circuit.

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His first major ATP breakthrough arrived at the 2021 Singapore Open, where he won his maiden ATP title. Two years later, he added the Umag title after defeating Stan Wawrinka in the final.

The biggest moment of his career came at the 2024 Canadian Open. Popyrin defeated several top players on his way to the Masters 1000 title and became the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 to win an ATP Masters 1000 event. He also recorded the biggest win of his career at the 2024 US Open when he defeated Novak Djokovic to reach the fourth round.

A Look at Alexei Popyrin’s Brand Endorsements

Popyrin’s growing profile has also helped him build a portfolio of commercial partnerships. His apparel sponsorship changed from Fila to Psycho Bunny, which named him its first tennis brand ambassador in 2025. The multiyear partnership made Popyrin one of the faces of the brand’s expansion into tennis.

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In January 2026, Popyrin added another major partnership when financial services company IC Markets announced a deal with the Australian tennis player ahead of the 2026 season.

His other reported commercial relationships include BizCover, Ecoya, and ANZ, while Dunlop lists Popyrin among its Team Dunlop professional players. Earlier in his career, he also had an apparel and footwear relationship with Nike before moving to Fila in 2022.

Brand Signing Year Category Nike Earlier career Apparel & footwear Fila 2022–2024 Apparel & footwear BizCover 2024 Insurance Ecoya 2024 Fragrance ANZ 2024 Banking Psycho Bunny 2025–present Apparel IC Markets 2026–present Financial services Dunlop Current Tennis equipment

Alexei Popyrin’s financial rise has followed the same trajectory as his tennis career. From winning the 2017 French Open junior title to becoming a Masters 1000 champion and reaching a career-high No. 19 ranking, the Australian has steadily increased his earning power.

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His 2026 net worth is estimated at $3 million to $4 million, while his career prize money has already surpassed $9 million. With current partnerships such as Psycho Bunny and IC Markets adding to his commercial profile, Popyrin has built a financial foundation that could grow further if he returns to the deeper stages of ATP Masters 1000 and Grand Slam tournaments.