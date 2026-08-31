What Is Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Amanda Anisimova is an American professional tennis player who has been on the radar since her teenage years. She announced herself on the biggest stage with a semifinal run at the French Open before stepping away from tennis to prioritize her well-being. She returned to the tour with renewed purpose and went on to reach the Wimbledon final, cementing her place among the leading names in American tennis. With millions in career prize money and lucrative sponsorship deals adding to her earnings, Anisimova has built both a successful career on the court and a growing profile off it.

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What is Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amanda Anisimova’s net worth is around $4 million as of 2026. Most of her wealth comes from prize money she earns at WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events around the world.

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Her net worth rose quickly after she returned to the tour and made deep runs at major events like Wimbledon and the Qatar Open. In addition to tournament prize money, she earns a steady income each year from multi-year contracts with major clothing, racket, and sports drink brands.

While tennis players have to pay their own travel bills, hotel stays, and coaching fees, her consistent wins on the court keep her bank account in great shape.

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Amanda Anisimova’s Career Earnings

As per her WTA profile, Amanda Anisimova has earned $14,038,431 in total prize money during her pro tennis career. Unlike players in team sports who get paid fixed yearly salaries, tennis players only make money when they enter events and win matches.

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Her biggest paychecks have come from strong runs at the biggest tournaments in the game. In 2019, she made over $1.2 million after reaching the French Open semifinals as a teenager. In 2025, she enjoyed the best financial season of her career, taking home more than $2.43 million after making the Wimbledon final and winning the Qatar Open. Through the middle of the 2026 season, she has already earned around $1.5 million on the court, taking her lifetime prize total past $13.8 million.

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Earnings Category Total Value (USD) Total Career Prize Money $14,038,431 2026 Season Prize Money $1,497,185 Peak Year Prize Money (2025) $2,430,000 Estimated Net Worth $4,000,000

Amanda Anisimova’s Professional Career

Anisimova was born on August 31, 2001, in New Jersey to Russian parents, Konstantin and Olga. Her family moved to Florida when she was very young so she could focus on tennis and practice every day. She had an amazing junior run, reaching number two in the world junior rankings and winning the 2017 US Open girls’ title against Coco Gauff.

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She turned pro in 2016 at just 14 years old and broke into the top 100 by late 2018. In 2019, at only 17 years of age, she won her first WTA title in Bogota and reached the French Open semifinals after beating defending champion Simona Halep. After her father passed away in late 2019, she went through difficult times with injuries and burnout, leading her to take an eight-month break from tennis in 2023 to care for her mental health.

She returned to the tour in 2024 with a fresh mind and climbed back up the ranks quickly. In 2025, she won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open and reached the Wimbledon final after beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. That run made her the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Serena Williams in 2004. By 2026, she reached the world top 10 and continues to play for the biggest titles in the sport.

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Amanda Anisimova’s Brand Endorsements

Anisimova makes great money away from tournaments through deals with top brands. Her biggest sponsor is Nike, which signed her to a major multi-year clothing and shoe deal when she was a teenager. She wears Nike outfits during all of her matches on the WTA Tour.

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For her tennis equipment, she uses Wilson rackets to give her groundstrokes extra power and control on both sides.

She also partners with popular health and beverage brands. She is a brand ambassador for Gatorade, appearing in ads to promote sports drinks. She also works with Therabody, using their massage devices and recovery tools after long matches.

Sponsor Brand Year Signed Nike 2019 Wilson 2018 Gatorade 2020 Therabody 2022

Amanda Anisimova’s House and Cars

Anisimova lives in South Florida, where she owns a modern home near top practice courts. South Florida is a favorite base for pro tennis players because the warm weather allows them to train outdoors year-round, and the airports make international travel easy. When she is resting at home, she enjoys painting, studying, and spending quiet time with her family.

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For getting around town, Anisimova drives comfortable and dependable luxury SUVs and sedans. She uses them for her daily trips to practice sessions and the gym. She keeps her personal life low-key and prefers to save and invest her earnings rather than spend on flashy collections.

Amanda Anisimova’s journey shows what can happen when you stay patient and work hard through tough challenges. After taking time away to reset her life and game, she returned stronger than ever, earning over $14 million in prize money and building a net worth of around $4 million. With big titles to her name and strong sponsor support, she is set up for long-term success both on and off the tennis court.