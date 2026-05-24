What Is Ann Li’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Ann Li is a well-known American tennis player who has made a name for herself on the tour with her fast, aggressive play. After turning pro in 2017, she quickly climbed the world rankings and won a major singles title. Now in 2026, fans are eager to see how much money she has made from her successful career on the court.

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What is Ann Li’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Ann Li’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million to $3 million. In plain terms, this is the total amount of money she has saved and earned over the years, including her tournament prizes, brand deals, and personal investments.

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Since professional tennis players do not get a regular weekly salary from a team, their wealth comes directly from how well they play in major tournaments. Making it into the top 100 in the world means she gets into big events that pay out thousands of dollars just for playing in the first round.

She has been very smart with her money, maintaining a stable bank account while covering her high travel costs, entry fees, and coaching team expenses. Most of her wealth sits in standard bank accounts and secure investments, so she has a safe financial future after her sports career ends.

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Ann Li’s Career Earnings

Ann Li’s financial journey on the tennis court has steadily grown since turning professional. As of 2026, she has earned more than $2 million in career prize money through WTA and Grand Slam events. Her biggest breakthrough years initially came in 2021 and 2022, but she climbed even higher in 2025 and 2026, reaching a career-high ranking inside the WTA Top 30. Grand Slam appearances at the US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros have also contributed significantly to her earnings.

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2019 $81,948 0 2020 $318,158 0 2021 $531,283 1 2022 $511,201 0 2023 $173,959 0 2024 $268,861 0 2025 $1,139,987 1 2026* $467,737 0

*2026 earnings are ongoing.

A Look at Ann Li’s Professional Career

Ann Li was born on June 26, 2000, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Her parents moved to America from China, and she first started playing tennis because of her older brother. She practiced at a local youth center in Philadelphia, where coaches immediately noticed she was naturally great at the sport. She quickly became one of the best junior players in the country.

Her big moment as a kid came in 2017, when she reached the Wimbledon Girls’ Singles Final. Even though she didn’t win the final match, it proved she had what it takes to play with the best. Later that year, she turned professional and started playing in adult tournaments, winning her first minor title in Indiana.

Her breakthrough on the main pro tour happened at the 2020 US Open. She surprised everyone by reaching the third round and beating a top player, Alison Riske. This great run pushed her into the top 100 rankings for the very first time.

In 2021, she kept that streak going by winning her first official WTA title at the Tenerife Ladies Open. By early 2022, she had reached her peak world ranking of 44. Even though she had some tough injuries after that, she always fought back, winning another title in Valencia in 2024 to keep her spot among the top players.

A Look at Ann Li’s Brand Endorsements

Tennis players don’t just make money from winning matches; they also get paid by big brands to wear their clothes and use their gear. Ann Li has built a great, clean reputation in sports, which makes companies want to work with her.

She signed a major contract with Nike early in her career. Because of this deal, Nike pays her to wear their shoes and clothing whenever she plays on TV. She also has a professional contract with Babolat, a famous tennis company. They provide her with her high-tech rackets, bags, and strings. These sponsorship deals are great because they pay a guaranteed amount of money every year, whether she wins or loses her matches.

Brand Industry Category Partnership Status Nike On-Court Apparel & Shoes Active Partner Babolat Tennis Rackets & Equipment Official Sponsor

Ann Li’s House and Cars

Ann Li keeps her private life very quiet and does not like to show off expensive things on her social media pages. She spends most of the year living out of suitcases and staying in hotels because the tennis tour travels to a new country almost every week. However, she owns a very nice, comfortable home in the United States where she stays and trains during the off-season.

When it comes to driving, she prefers a smooth, reliable luxury SUV priced around $60,000. She uses this car to haul her big tennis bags, extra rackets, and training gear to the courts every day. Instead of spending her millions on flashy supercars or mansions, she chooses to save and focus entirely on her health and fitness.

Ann Li’s financial status in 2026 shows exactly what happens when you work hard and stick to your goals. By turning her childhood talent into a steady pro career, she has earned over $2 million in prize money and locked down great corporate deals before even turning 26. With a secure net worth and plenty of years left to play, she is in a perfect spot to keep climbing the ranks and growing her wealth.