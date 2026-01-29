What Is Aryna Sabalenka’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

The No. 1 ranked Aryna Sabalenka has basically made the Australian Open her second home over the last few years. Now, she is back in the semifinals for the fourth year in a row, looking to grab her third title in Melbourne. The way things are going right now, it’s only a matter of time before she makes the final again. The biggest question with Sabalenka is why there’s no flag next to her name. Is she from No Man’s Land?

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s ethnicity?

When it comes to her background, Aryna is of White/Eastern European ethnicity. Both of her parents are from Belarus, and her late father, Sergey, was a former professional ice hockey player who actually got her into tennis by chance when they drove past some courts one day. She’s very close to her family and often mentions how her dad’s competitive spirit and positive attitude made her who she is today.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s religion?

Aryna Sabalenka has not publicly declared a specific religion or joined a particular church officially, but she has shared that her faith is a meaningful, private part of her life. While Belarus is a primarily Eastern Orthodox country, Sabalenka prefers to keep her spiritual beliefs off social media rather than using a specific label.

Her spiritual practice is deeply connected to the memory of her father, Sergey, who passed away in 2019. It hit Aryna incredibly hard, especially since they had a “heartfelt pact” that she would win two Grand Slams before she turned 25. She actually gracefully managed to pull it off, winning the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 right as she hit that age.

Imago TENNIS BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus kisses he biceps upon winning the Womens Singles final against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Sunday, January 11, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY BRISBANE QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDAVExHUNTx 20260111139999060020

The Belarusian often says she plays to honor his memory and keep their family name in the history books. She has revealed that she occasionally visits church to light candles in his and her grandfather’s memory, finding comfort in the practice during her grieving process. But made sure to keep that part of her life away from the world.

“It’s something you never show on social media. I’m not gonna be the one in the church filming.” Sabalenka told Flaunt Magazine back in 2025.

However, on the court, Sabalenka has occasionally been seen kneeling or appearing to offer a quick prayer of thanks after significant victories, suggesting a sense of gratitude toward a higher power. While she is open about most aspects of her life, she has stated that her time in church is “something you never show” and is a personal moment she chooses not to film or share.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s nationality?

Aryna Sabalenka is a proud Belarusian, born and raised in the capital city of Minsk. Even though she’s the world No. 1 and a global star, you’ll notice she competes without a flag next to her name at tournaments like the 2026 Australian Open. This is because of international sports rules regarding the conflict in Ukraine, so she officially plays as a “neutral” athlete, though she often talks about how much she loves representing her home country.