What Is Ash Barty Doing Now? Husband, Kids, Net Worth, Parents & Life After Tennis

Ashleigh “Ash” Barty’s shock retirement from tennis in 2022 at the age of 25, sent ripples across the sport. With 15 titles and less than a month after winning the Australian Open, Barty was peaking with seemingly more to come, and yet the Australian star let it all go to focus on other priorities. But now, three years past her retirement, let’s find out what Barty is currently up to.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Ash Barty?

Ashleigh Barty is a retired Australian professional player. She was born on April 24, 1996, in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia, and began playing tennis at the age of 4 under the guidance of her longtime junior coach Jim Joyce. As a teenager, she won her only junior Grand Slam with the Wimbledon girls’ singles title in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

She held the no. 1 ranking in women’s singles during her career and held that position for over 100 weeks, becoming just the second Australian woman in history to reach no. 1 after Evonne Goolagong Cawley. But despite all the success, she chose to step down from the spotlight, while holding the no. 1 ranking.

Why did Ash Barty retire from tennis so early?

Ash Barty’s retirement came as a shock to every one of her fans. But for her, she felt like she had fulfilled all her tennis goals. The three Grand Slam titles, the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon, and 2022 Australian Open, along with becoming world no. 1 for 121 weeks was enough for Barty, and she couldn’t be more satisfied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ash Barty, the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, or being away from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be,” Barty said in a video on her Instagram account.

“I’ll never, ever stop loving tennis; it’s been a massive part of my life, but I think it’s important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Ash Barty doing now after retirement?

Since retiring in March 2022, Ash Barty has been focused on family life with her husband, Garry Kissick. She is enjoying the phase of motherhood, the chaos of raising two young kids, while cherishing their family moments.

However, with that, Barty has also released books since her retirement, including her tennis memoir, “My Dream Time,” in 2022. She even launched multiple children’s books as a part of her Little Ash series. She even played a local golf tournament and won it soon after retirement but made it clear she has no plans of returning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ash Barty’s husband?

Garry Kissick is Ash Barty’s husband, who works in the golf industry. He started his career in golf operations, moving up to a role as a PGA Trainer Professional at Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Brisbane, Queensland.

Both of them met in 2016 when Barty was playing golf at Brookwater Golf Club, where Kissick used to work. They immediately clicked and started dating. Their relationship went public in 2017, and they got married in July 2022 in a private ceremony. Now, both of them lead a happy life, supporting each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Ash Barty have kids?

Ash Barty and her husband, Garry Kissick, have two kids: son Hayden and daughter Jordan. Their son was born in July 2023, and both welcomed their second child in June 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Ash Barty’s ethnicity and cultural background?

Ash Barty is an Australian citizen born in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. She has indigenous Australian heritage through her father, Robert “Rob” Barty; he has Ngarigo Aboriginal ancestry. Barty herself has admitted how much her Indigenous heritage means to her.

“I’m an extremely proud Indigenous woman, and being able to travel the world and show off my heritage in a way and show off that I’m a true blue Aussie, as true as they come, is pretty amazing,” Ash Barty said.

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Gourley/Shutterstock 12778010cy Ashleigh Barty with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after victory in the Women s Singles Final Australian Open, Day Thirteen, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – 29 Jan 2022 Australian Open, Day Thirteen, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – 29 Jan 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJamesxGourley/Shutterstockx 12778010cy

Her mother, Josie, is the daughter of English immigrants to Australia. This gives her a mixed ethnic background of Indigenous Australian and English Australian. Ash Barty was named National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador by Tennis Australia to help her promote her mixed heritage and community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Ash Barty’s parents and family?

Ash Barty was born to Robert “Rob” Barty and Josie Barty. Both of her parents supported her career from the start. Just so you know, Barty gets her sports genes from her father and mother both. He was a state and Australian representative in golf. But after that, he took a major role in public service, joining the Australian government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother had an extensive career, too. As Josie worked professionally as a radiographer, just like Ash Barty’s father, she played golf before taking up a medical career. Alongside her parents, she grew up with two older sisters, Sara and Ali. A supportive family shaped her career in the best possible way.

What is Ash Barty’s net worth in 2026?

Ashleigh Barty is among Australia’s most celebrated sports icons, and her financial success reflects it perfectly. Her estimated net worth is about $16 million. Back in 2021 she was ranked in the 8th position on the list of highest-paid female athletes. However, this financial stability didn’t just come with tennis.

She is even a major investor in real estate. Bartly recently invested $2.52 million in a waterside holiday home in Queensland. On top of it, she also holds a mega mansion in Brisbane, which shows her savvy real estate investments.

Has Ash Barty ruled out a tennis comeback?

Back in March 2022, Ash Barty announced her retirement at the age of 25. Since then, speculation around her return to the court keep emerging every now and then. But when asked about her comeback, she made her intentions pretty clear.

“Nope, I’m done,” Barty said back in 2022. “You can never say never, but no. No, no, no. I’m done.”

Now, the “never say never” might give fans hope, but Barty hasn’t shown any indication of changing her mind. She has no regrets about her decision and enjoys her time with her family.

“Obviously, my No. 1 priority and focus at the moment is being able to enjoy my kids and my family and watch them grow and see them develop,” Barty said. “I absolutely love my life. I love my kids. I love watching them learn and try new things, and I can’t wait to enjoy the next few years with them.”

However, every tennis fan will always hope for her comeback.