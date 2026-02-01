What Is Australian Open’s ‘Night of Legends’ Event Featuring Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty? How Can Fans Win Men’s Final Tickets?

History will be made no matter what unfolds under the lights of Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz stands on the brink of history, with the 22-year-old poised to become the youngest men’s player ever to complete the coveted Career Grand Slam if he lifts the trophy. On the other side of the net, Novak Djokovic is chasing something even more monumental, a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title that would see him surpass Australian icon Margaret Court and stand alone at the summit of tennis history.

Amid the anticipation surrounding this blockbuster final, the Australian Open has added another layer of excitement with its much-talked-about ‘Night of Legends’ event. Featuring some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen, including Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty, the celebration has captured fans’ attention worldwide.

With exclusive appearances, tributes to tennis royalty, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to win tickets to the men’s final, the ‘Night of Legends’ has become a major talking point as Melbourne gears up for a historic Sunday night.

What is the Australian Open’s ‘Night of Legends’ Event?

The Australian Open’s Night of Legends is a special one-night celebration hosted by Tennis Australia, designed to honor some of the greatest names the sport has ever produced while delivering a premium, fan-first live experience. Scheduled for Sunday, 1 February – the same day as the men’s singles final – the event adds extra star power to the tournament’s grand finale, blending nostalgia, celebration, and fan engagement under one roof.

Headlining the event is 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who will be joined by former world No. 1 and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, alongside Australian wheelchair tennis icon Dylan Alcott.

Taking place inside Kia Arena at Melbourne Park, the Night of Legends will feature interactive fan activities, live music with a DJ, and exclusive on-stage conversations with the three stars. Fans attending the event will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including tickets to the men’s final and a photo opportunity with two-time Australian Open champion Nadal, making it a must-watch celebration on the final night of the tournament.

