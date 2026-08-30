What Is Barbora Krejcikova’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Barbora Krejcikova has established herself as one of the most accomplished players of her generation, enjoying success in both singles and doubles on the WTA Tour. The Czech star has won multiple Grand Slam titles and reached the top ranks of women’s tennis, helping her build a substantial financial portfolio through prize money and endorsement deals. Here’s a closer look at Krejcikova’s net worth, career earnings, sponsorship agreements, and major achievements in 2026.

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What is Barbora Krejcikova’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Barbora Krejcikova’s estimated net worth is around $10 million, according to AugustMan. The majority of her wealth has come from prize money earned on the WTA Tour, supplemented by endorsement agreements with several major brands.

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Krejcikova’s financial profile received a significant boost following her Grand Slam victories and deep runs at major tournaments. Her success in both singles and doubles has allowed her to accumulate earnings across multiple competitions, making her one of the more financially successful players from the Czech Republic.

How much is Barbora Krejcikova’s career prize money and earnings?

According to her WTA profile, Krejcikova has earned more than $19 million in career prize money from professional tennis.

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Her earnings have been driven by strong performances in Grand Slam tournaments and WTA events across both singles and doubles competition. Among the biggest paydays of her career was her triumph at the 2021 French Open, where she captured her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Another major financial milestone came with her victory at Wimbledon 2024, which added a significant prize-money boost to her career earnings.

What endorsements does Barbora Krejcikova have?

Barbora Krejcikova has partnered with several well-known brands throughout her career. According to Augustman, her confirmed sponsorship portfolio includes Fila, Head, Fyzioterapie By Jakub Veškrna, and Roko-motor.

These endorsement agreements have contributed to Krejcikova’s overall earnings beyond tournament prize money. As her profile increased following her Grand Slam success, her commercial appeal also grew, helping her secure partnerships with internationally recognized companies.

What are Barbora Krejcikova’s biggest career achievements?

Among her most notable achievements are winning the 2021 French Open singles title and the 2024 Wimbledon singles title, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in singles, and becoming the World No. 1 doubles player. She has also won multiple Grand Slam doubles titles and captured Olympic gold in doubles alongside Katerina Siniakova.

Her ability to excel in both singles and doubles has made her one of the most versatile and accomplished players of her generation. With Grand Slam success, Olympic glory, and millions in career earnings, Krejcikova has built a legacy that extends well beyond her financial achievements.