What Is Belinda Bencic’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

For Belinda Bencic, the Swiss flag tells only part of the story. The Olympic champion was born in Switzerland, built her tennis career there, and has proudly represented the country on the biggest stages. Yet behind that Swiss sporting identity lies a family story rooted in Slovakia, with her parents’ journey from former Czechoslovakia shaping the culture she grew up around. So, where exactly does Bencic come from, and what do we know about her ethnicity and faith?

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Where is Belinda Bencic from and what is Belinda Bencic’s nationality?

Belinda Bencic was born on March 10, 1997, in Flawil, Switzerland, and is 29 years old in 2026. She grew up in Switzerland, first in the St. Gallen area and later in Wollerau, where tennis quickly became central to family life. The WTA notes that her father, Ivan Bencic, emigrated to Switzerland from then-Czechoslovakia in 1968.

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Her introduction to tennis came remarkably early. Bencic began hitting balls as a toddler and started training seriously with her father at four. She later worked with Melanie Molitor, the mother and coach of Swiss tennis great Martina Hingis, becoming part of a coaching environment that helped turn her into one of Switzerland’s brightest young prospects.

Bencic represents Switzerland internationally and won Olympic singles gold for the country at Tokyo 2020, alongside a doubles silver medal with Viktorija Golubic. She has also been widely reported as holding Slovak citizenship, reflecting the family connection that runs alongside her Swiss nationality.

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What is Belinda Bencic’s ethnicity?

Belinda Bencic has Slovak roots despite being born and raised in Switzerland. Her parents, Ivan and Daniela (Dana) Bencic, came from the former Czechoslovakia, with sources identifying Ivan as being from Bratislava and Daniela as being from Močenok near Nitra in present-day Slovakia.

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Her father’s family moved to Switzerland in 1968, when Ivan was five, while her Slovak heritage remained part of family life. Reports have noted that Bencic speaks Slovak at home, alongside German, Swiss German and English, further reflecting the cultural connection maintained by her family.

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That background also connects Bencic to a broader sporting legacy. Her paternal grandfather, Ivan Bencic, played hockey for HC Slovan Bratislava, while her father also pursued hockey before eventually becoming involved in his daughter’s tennis development.

Is Belinda Bencic Christian?

Bencic’s religion is considerably less documented than her family heritage. Several biographical profiles identify her as Christian, but she has rarely discussed her faith publicly, and there is little reliable primary-source material detailing her beliefs or denomination.

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There is at least a glimpse of her connection to Christmas traditions. In December 2023, Bencic posted Christmas greetings on X, writing “Merry Christmas” and sharing a photograph of her with her partner, Martin Hromkovič, beside a decorated Christmas tree. However, celebrating Christmas alone does not establish a specific religious denomination.

So, while she is commonly described as Christian, Bencic has largely kept this part of her personal life private.

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Belinda Bencic’s story ultimately stretches across two identities: a Swiss tennis champion with deep Slovak family roots. From a childhood shaped by her father’s immigrant journey and Slovak traditions to Olympic glory under the Swiss flag, her background is as layered as her career, and her family’s sporting legacy began long before she ever picked up a tennis racket.