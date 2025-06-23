What Is Ben Shelton’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Roots & Background

Ben Shelton has quickly established himself as one of the leading names in American tennis, reaching a career-high No. 5 in the ATP rankings and making Grand Slam semifinal runs at the US Open and Australian Open. But behind those numbers is a story that begins with his family and his roots. Shelton is biracial, with an African-American father, Bryan Shelton, and a white mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton. So, what is Ben Shelton’s ethnicity, and where does his family come from?

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Where is Ben Shelton from?

Ben Shelton was born on October 9, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia. His father, Bryan Shelton, coached women’s tennis at Georgia Tech at the time. That explains why Atlanta became Ben’s birthplace. The family later moved to Gainesville, Florida, after Bryan joined Florida.

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Ben was raised mainly in Gainesville alongside his sister, Emma. She eventually played college tennis for the Florida Gators. Tennis surrounded the Shelton household from several directions. Bryan had played professionally before becoming a successful college coach. Lisa, Ben’s mother, was also a highly ranked junior player. Her brother, Todd Witsken, played professional tennis too.

Despite that family background, tennis wasn’t always Ben’s favorite sport. Football actually captured his attention during childhood. His father recalled Ben carrying a football everywhere. He even dreamed about becoming a professional football player.

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That changed around age twelve when tennis became serious. Bryan started coaching him and helped develop his natural abilities. Ben eventually attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville. There, he became one of Florida’s strongest young players.

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His high school career included a state championship in 2019. He also earned Sun Boys Tennis Player of the Year honors. College then brought him back to the Florida Gators. Shelton won the 2021 NCAA team championship with Florida. He captured the NCAA singles title the following year.

Those college achievements helped convince Shelton to turn professional. He made that move during 2022 and quickly climbed the rankings. His career-high ranking reached No. 5 in November 2025.

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Imago Jan 28, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Ben Shelton of United States in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals of the menís singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

What is Ben Shelton’s nationality?

Ben Shelton is American by nationality and was born in America. His birthplace is Atlanta, Georgia, while Gainesville became his childhood home. His family has deep American roots through both parents.

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The family’s sporting history runs particularly deep. Bryan reached No. 55 during his professional playing career. Lisa competed successfully as a junior before raising her family. Ben’s uncle Todd also reached the professional level. Emma later continued the family’s tennis connection.

That background gave Ben plenty of sporting guidance. It also gave him something less obvious: perspective. He grew up understanding both competition and the work that goes into it. His father eventually became his full-time professional coach.

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What is Ben Shelton’s ethnicity?

Ben Shelton is biracial. His father, Bryan Shelton, is African-American, while his mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, is white. That gives the American tennis star a mixed ethnic background.

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What is Ben Shelton’s religion? Is Ben Shelton Christian?

Yes, Ben Shelton is publicly associated with Christianity. Shelton’s IG bio indicates he is Christian, using the cross emoji and the word “B E L I E V E” . His father, too, has shown himself to be a man of faith.

For example, in one of his open letters to the Florida Gators, Bryan Shelton mentioned, “I would like to thank my wife Lisa for all the love and support she has provided to me and our family throughout this journey. Lisa has been our rock, and so much of our success stems from her tireless dedication, wisdom, and especially her faith. Her example has inspired our family to always strive to treat others with respect and to make the most of the gifts God has given us. I would also like to thank our two children, Emma and Ben…God has blessed our family in so many ways.”

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Earlier this year, during the AO, Ben Shelton also shared a post on his Facebook account with the caption, “Put in work, let God do the rest.” These are the moments that capture their faith in their religion.

For Shelton, faith has also been closely tied to family. His father coached him, while his mother played a major role in supporting his journey. That family influence has remained part of his story from his time in Gainesville to his rise on the professional tennis tour.