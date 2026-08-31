What Is Brandon Nakashima’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Brandon Nakashima has steadily established himself as one of the promising young names on the ATP Tour. The American reached a career-high No. 29 in the ATP rankings and has already collected two ATP titles, including his breakthrough win at the 2022 San Diego Open. His success on the court, along with endorsement deals away from tennis, has helped turn Nakashima’s growing career into a lucrative one.

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What Is Brandon Nakashima’s Net Worth in 2026?

Brandon Nakashima has an estimated net worth of $6-$7 million as of 2026. The largest share of his income comes directly from prize money he earns while competing in ATP tournaments and Grand Slam events around the world.

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Along with his tournament prize money, Nakashima makes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year from brand endorsements. He works with clothing lines, racket makers, and tech companies. He manages his earnings carefully and continues to build his wealth by staying active on tour.

How Much Prize Money and Career Earnings Does Brandon Nakashima Have?

Brandon Nakashima has earned more than $9 million in career prize money from the ATP Tour across singles and doubles matches. Most of that cash comes from his singles play, which accounts for over $7 million of his total earnings.

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Through the middle of the 2026 season, Nakashima has already made $476,560 in tournament prize money. His most profitable campaign came in the 2025 season, where he took home over $2.11 million across all tournaments.

His largest single paydays have come at the Grand Slam tournaments. In 2024, Nakashima earned $337,500 by making the fourth round at the US Open in New York. He also collected $233,206 when he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2022, and added another $208,498 during his Wimbledon run in 2025. Hard court tournaments have been his best surface by far, generating over $5.1 million of his career prize money.

What Endorsements Does Brandon Nakashima Have?

Nakashima makes good money off the court through several sponsor partnerships. His main apparel and footwear sponsor is FILA, a deal he first signed in March 2020. He wears FILA clothes and shoes during all his tour matches.

For his equipment, Nakashima signed with Japanese brand Yonex in 2023. He plays with the Yonex Ezone 98 racket after previously using Babolat frames for many years.

Outside of sports gear, Nakashima works with companies in the technology and health sectors. He has a sponsorship deal with smartphone maker Motorola, which he signed in 2021. He also partners with cybersecurity company SentinelOne and skin health technology firm DermTech. Together, these brand deals bring him more than $500,000 in extra income each year.

What Are Brandon Nakashima’s Biggest Career Achievements?

Brandon Nakashima’s biggest breakthrough came in 2022. The American won his first ATP singles title on home soil at the San Diego Open, defeating Marcos Giron in the final. Later that year, he added another major achievement by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, going unbeaten throughout the tournament against some of the best young players on the ATP Tour.

Nakashima has also enjoyed some memorable runs at the Grand Slams. He has reached the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the US Open, showing that his composed baseline game can hold up against top-level opposition on the biggest stages.

His progress continued in the rankings, with Nakashima reaching a career-high World No. 29 in May 2025. For a player still in his early 20s, those results have given him a strong foundation to build on as he continues his rise on the ATP Tour.

Overall, Nakashima has already put together an impressive résumé at a relatively young age. From winning his first ATP title and the Next Gen ATP Finals to reaching the fourth round at two Grand Slams, he has shown that he has the game to make a deeper impact on the biggest stages.