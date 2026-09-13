What Is Bryan and Lisa Shelton’s Ethnicity? Ben Shelton’s Parents’ Heritage & Family Background

Ben Shelton comes from a family with tennis running through both sides. His father, Bryan Shelton, built a successful professional career before becoming a respected college coach, while his mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, was an accomplished junior player. The family’s tennis legacy also includes Lisa’s brother, the late Todd Witsken, who competed professionally as well.

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So, where did Ben Shelton’s tennis journey begin, and how much did his family influence his path? Let’s take a closer look.

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What Is Bryan Shelton’s Ethnicity and Heritage?

Bryan Shelton was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and built his career around tennis. As per People.com, he played at Georgia Tech before spending nine seasons on the ATP Tour, where he won two singles titles and two doubles titles. He also competed at multiple Grand Slam tournaments and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 1994.

Bryan later moved into coaching, eventually becoming the head coach of the University of Florida men’s tennis team. He stepped down from collegiate coaching in 2023 and subsequently began coaching Ben full-time.

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As for his ethnicity and heritage, Bryan Shelton is African American. His background is also part of Ben Shelton’s family story, with Ben often speaking about the influence his parents have had on his tennis journey.

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What Is Lisa Shelton’s Ethnicity and Family Heritage?

According to Town and Country, Lisa Shelton, whose maiden name is Lisa Witsken, was born in Carmel, Indiana, and comes from a large tennis family. She was one of eight siblings and became an accomplished junior tennis player before eventually stepping away from competitive tennis. Additionally, Yahoo Sports reports that she later built a career as a realtor in Gainesville, Florida.

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Our earlier report also highlights that Lisa’s family has a significant connection to professional tennis through her brother, Todd Witsken. Sources identify Lisa as Caucasian, but they do not provide a more specific ethnic or ancestral background for her family.

That Witsken connection gives Ben another important tennis link outside his father’s side of the family.

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Who Is Todd Witsken and How Is He Related to Ben Shelton?

Todd Witsken was Lisa Shelton’s brother, making him Ben Shelton’s maternal uncle. As reported by People, he was a successful professional tennis player who reached No. 4 in the world in doubles and No. 43 in singles. He was also a three-time All-American at the University of Southern California.

Witsken passed away in 1998 at the age of 24 after battling brain cancer. His career nevertheless remains an important part of Ben’s family history and highlights the depth of the tennis tradition on his mother’s side.

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People also reported that Bryan has acknowledged the unique tennis pedigree Ben inherited from both sides of the family, jokingly wondering whether his son’s talent came from the Shelton or Witsken side.

Where Did Ben Shelton Grow Up and What Is His Family Background?

Ben Shelton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, while Bryan was coaching at Georgia Tech. The family later moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Bryan took over the University of Florida men’s tennis program.

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Ben grew up alongside his older sister, Emma, in a household where tennis was always nearby. Despite that environment, he did not initially embrace the sport. He began playing tennis regularly around age 11 after previously being interested in football.

His eventual decision to pursue tennis gave him access to guidance from both his father and the wider tennis network surrounding his family.

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Are Bryan and Lisa Shelton Both Former Tennis Players?

Yes, both Bryan and Lisa Shelton have tennis backgrounds, although their careers were very different.

Bryan competed professionally on the ATP Tour for nine seasons, winning four ATP titles across singles and doubles before moving into coaching. He later became a successful collegiate coach at Georgia Tech and Florida.

Lisa, meanwhile, was an accomplished junior tennis player who competed at a high level in her youth. Together, their experiences gave Ben a unique tennis upbringing, combining his father’s professional and coaching expertise with his mother’s own competitive background and the Witsken family’s professional tennis legacy.