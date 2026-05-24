What Is Coco Gauff’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

When people talk about rising stars in tennis, Coco Gauff is always part of the conversation. But beyond the trophies and spotlight, there’s growing curiosity about who she really is off the court. One question that often comes up is about Coco Gauff’s ethnicity and the roots that shaped her journey.

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Her background isn’t just a detail, but a big part of her identity and story. Let’s take a quick look at where she comes from and what her heritage says about the person behind the success.

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Where is Coco Gauff from, and what is Coco Gauff’s nationality?

Long before she became one of tennis’ biggest young stars, Coco Gauff was just a talented kid growing up in Florida with a dream far bigger than her age. Born on March 13, 2004, in Boca Raton, Florida, Coco, whose full name is Cori Dionne Gauff, is American by nationality and has represented the United States throughout her tennis career. As of 2026, she is 22 years old.

Although she was born in Boca Raton, Coco spent part of her childhood in Atlanta, Georgia, before her family returned to Delray Beach, Florida, when she was around seven. The move proved life-changing, as South Florida offered stronger tennis training opportunities and helped shape her path to professional tennis.

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Sports were always part of Coco’s world. Her father, Corey Gauff, played college basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi Gauff, was a track and field athlete at Florida State University. With her tennis career taking off early, Coco was homeschooled by her mother to manage both academics and training.

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She never attended college, choosing instead to focus fully on professional tennis, a decision that quickly turned her into one of America’s most exciting sports stars.

What is Coco Gauff’s ethnicity?

Coco Gauff is of African American descent and has often spoken proudly of her roots and the importance of representation in tennis. As one of the most recognizable young athletes in the world, Coco has become an inspiring figure for many Black athletes who dream of succeeding in a sport that has historically lacked diversity.

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Coco was born to parents Corey and Candi Gauff, both of whom are African-American. Her father, Corey Gauff, played college basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi Gauff, competed in track and field at Florida State University. Their athletic backgrounds played a huge role in shaping Coco’s competitive mindset from a very young age.

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The Gauff family has always emphasized hard work, discipline, and cultural pride. Coco has occasionally reflected on the sacrifices made by earlier generations of Black athletes, especially in tennis, and has acknowledged icons like Serena Williams and Venus Williams for paving the way for players like her.

Her success carries meaning beyond trophies and rankings. For many fans, Coco represents a new generation of African-American excellence in global tennis, combining talent, confidence, and a strong sense of identity both on and off the court.

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Is Coco Gauff Christian?

Coco Gauff is a Christian and has spoken openly about how faith plays an important role in her life and tennis career. Over the years, Coco has frequently referenced God in interviews, post-match speeches, and social media posts, especially after major victories and difficult moments on tour.

One of the clearest examples came after her breakthrough win at the 2023 US Open, when she publicly thanked God during her on-court speech. Coco said her faith helped her stay grounded despite the pressure and criticism that often comes with being one of tennis’ biggest young stars. Her comments drew praise from many fans who appreciated how openly she expressed her beliefs on such a massive stage.

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Faith has also been a strong part of the Gauff family environment. Her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, have supported her career from the beginning while encouraging discipline, humility, and gratitude. Coco has mentioned that prayer and spirituality help her remain calm before matches and focused during challenging periods in her career.

Even with worldwide fame arriving at a very young age, Coco continues to present herself as someone deeply connected to her values, using faith as a source of confidence, balance, and motivation both on and off the tennis court.

From her early days in Florida to the global spotlight, Coco Gauff has built a story that goes far beyond tennis results. What makes her journey stand out isn’t just talent, but the identity, values, and roots she carries with her every time she steps on court. As her career continues to rise, so does the interest in the person behind the racket, and that story is only just getting started.