What Is Coco Gauff’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Coco Gauff first grabbed attention as a fearless teenager stepping onto tennis’s biggest stages, and since then, she hasn’t slowed down. With every win, her name has grown bigger, along with the brands lining up to work with her. Today, she’s more than just a rising tennis star. She’s a global face of sport and style, with success both on and off the court shaping her financial rise. That’s why so many people are curious about one thing: Coco Gauff’s net worth and how she built it so quickly at such a young age.

What is Coco Gauff’s Net Worth?

Coco Gauff’s net worth is estimated at around $35 million, according to recent reports. That said, Coco Gauff has built a fortune of roughly $35 million through her tennis career and brand deals combined. A large portion of her income comes from playing professional tennis, where she earns prize money by competing in and winning matches at major tournaments like Grand Slams and WTA events. Over the years, her career prize money alone has crossed $24 million.

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However, what really boosts her net worth is her endorsement work. Coco is one of the most marketable athletes in tennis, and she works with major global brands such as New Balance, Rolex, Barilla, UPS, and Bose. These sponsorship deals bring in even more money than tennis winnings in some years, sometimes adding tens of millions annually.

Because of this combination of sports success and strong brand partnerships, her total wealth has grown quickly at a very young age. She is now considered one of the richest young athletes in the world.

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Coco Gauff’s Career Earnings

Coco Gauff’s career earnings have already crossed an impressive milestone, especially considering how young she still is. she has made over $24.3 million USD in total career earnings so far, combining what she earns on the court and through brand partnerships.

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From tennis alone, her prize money accounts for roughly $24-25 million USD. This comes from competing in WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events around the world. Every match win adds to her earnings, and big performances at major tournaments like the US Open and French Open have significantly boosted her total. One of her standout paydays came from the WTA Finals, where she earned several million dollars from a single event.

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Unlike traditional sports, tennis doesn’t offer a fixed salary. Instead, players earn based on performance, so there’s no regular paycheck. That’s why her income is often described in terms of tournament winnings rather than a monthly salary.

On top of that, Coco earns heavily from endorsements, which now make up the largest share of her income. Deals with global brands like New Balance, Rolex, Barilla, UPS, and Bose bring in an estimated $15–20 million per year, depending on contracts and bonuses. She also receives performance bonuses from major tournaments and promotional appearances, adding extra income on top of winnings.

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Coco Gauff’s Professional Career

Coco Gauff’s professional career began with attention far beyond her age, as she quickly became one of tennis’s most exciting young talents. She first broke into the spotlight in 2019 when, at just 15 years old, she made a stunning run at Wimbledon, defeating Venus Williams in the opening round. That moment instantly announced her arrival on the global stage.

Soon after, she continued building momentum on the WTA Tour with strong performances and steady improvement. In 2021, she reached her first Grand Slam final in doubles at the French Open, demonstrating her versatility in both singles and doubles. Her breakthrough in singles came in 2022 when she reached the French Open final, confirming her place among the world’s elite players.

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In 2023, Gauff reached a major career peak by winning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, a defining moment that solidified her status as a top player. She has also consistently remained inside the world’s top rankings, winning multiple WTA titles and representing the United States in international competitions. Her career continues to grow rapidly, marked by maturity, consistency, and big-match performances.

Coco Gauff’s Brand Endorsements

Coco Gauff has built one of the strongest endorsement portfolios in modern tennis, and it plays a huge role in her overall earnings. A key partner is New Balance, which signed her when she was just 14 and continues to design her on-court clothing and signature shoes. The brand has even built special collections around her, making her one of their main global faces.

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She is also a longtime Rolex ambassador, often seen wearing the brand at trophy ceremonies, which connects her to a group of elite athletes associated with luxury. Another major partnership is with Barilla, an Italian food company that brought her into its global roster of sports ambassadors early in her career.

Beyond these, Coco has expanded into a wide mix of global brands. She works with Head for racquets, Bose for audio campaigns, UPS, American Eagle, Microsoft, and, more recently, collaborations tied to fashion and lifestyle branding.

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What makes her endorsement profile stand out is the balance between sports, luxury, and everyday consumer brands. From tennis equipment to fashion and tech, she represents multiple industries at once, which boosts both her income and global visibility.

Brand Name Signing Year New Balance 2018 Rolex 2019 Barilla 2019 Head 2019 Microsoft 2020 American Eagle 2022 Bose 2023 UPS 2023

Coco Gauff’s House and Cars

Coco Gauff lives primarily in Delray Beach, Florida, where she grew up and continues to base her training and personal life. She still maintains strong ties to her family home in the area, keeping her lifestyle relatively grounded despite her rising net worth. Reports suggest she also has access to a more upscale luxury property in Florida, reflecting her success on the tour, but she does not publicly showcase a broad real estate portfolio like some veteran athletes.

When it comes to cars, Coco Gauff does not openly display a personal luxury car collection. However, she is a global Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador, which connects her to one of the world’s most prestigious automotive companies. This partnership places her in high-profile campaigns and events alongside other elite athletes.

There are occasional reports linking her to luxury vehicles, such as SUVs and performance cars, through sponsorship exposure, but no confirmed, detailed personal garage has been made public. Overall, Gauff’s lifestyle remains relatively private, focused more on tennis and travel than on showcasing luxury possessions.

Bottom line? From a breakthrough moment as a teenager to standing among the top names in women’s tennis, her rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Every match, every title, and every endorsement has added another layer to her growing success story.

What makes her journey even more interesting is how quickly she has turned her talent into influence, building wealth at an early stage in her career. And as her career continues to evolve, one thing is clear: her story is still only getting started, and the numbers behind it will only keep growing.