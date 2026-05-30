What Is Daria Kasatkina’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Behind the fearless personality and crafty tennis game lies a fascinating story that many fans still do not fully know. From her roots in Russia to the journey that shaped her global identity, Daria Kasatkina’s ethnicity and background reveal far more than just where she comes from. Here’s a closer look at the family, culture, and early life that helped shape one of tennis’ most outspoken stars.

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What is Daria Kasatkina’s Ethnicity?

Daria Kasatkina was born on May 7, 1997, in Tolyatti, Russia, and grew up in a close-knit, sports-loving family. Ethnically, Kasatkina is Russian, and her athletic upbringing played a huge role in shaping her career. Her father, Sergey, was an ice hockey player, while her mother, Tatyana, competed in athletics, so competition and discipline were always part of daily life at home.

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Known to fans as “Dasha,” Kasatkina discovered tennis at the age of six after watching her older brother play. What started as a childhood curiosity quickly turned into a passion. Raised in Tolyatti, an industrial city in southwestern Russia, she spent most of her early years balancing school with intense tennis training. Her family made major sacrifices to support her dream, traveling constantly and investing in coaching opportunities that could help her grow professionally.

As her talent became impossible to ignore, Kasatkina later trained in Slovakia at the Empire Tennis Academy to sharpen her skills against international competition. While there is little public information about her college education, tennis became her primary focus from a very young age.

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Over the years, Kasatkina has built a reputation not only for her crafty style of play but also for her honesty and personality off the court. In 2025, the Russian-born star officially became an Australian citizen and began representing Australia in professional tennis.

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What is Daria Kasatkina’s Religion?

There is no publicly confirmed information about Daria Kasatkina openly discussing her religion or specific faith. The tennis star has generally kept her spiritual and religious beliefs private, choosing instead to focus public conversations on her career, personal growth, mental health, and social issues.

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Born and raised in Russia, Kasatkina comes from a country where Russian Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion. However, she has never publicly identified herself as an Orthodox Christian or spoken in detail about her religious practices. Because of that, it would be inaccurate to firmly label her faith without direct confirmation from the player herself.

What fans do know is that Kasatkina has become widely respected for her honesty and openness off the court. In recent years, she has spoken candidly about topics such as pressure in professional sports, personal identity, and social acceptance. Her willingness to be authentic has earned admiration from many within the tennis community.

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Kasatkina also made headlines in 2022 when she publicly came out as gay, becoming one of the few active Russian athletes to do so openly. Since then, she has continued advocating for individuality and freedom of expression while building a strong connection with fans worldwide.

What is Daria Kasatkina’s Nationality?

Daria Kasatkina currently holds Australian citizenship, having become an Australian citizen in 2025. However, for most of her life and tennis career, Kasatkina represented Russia on the international stage.

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Born in Tolyatti, Russia, Kasatkina grew up competing under the Russian flag and quickly rose through the country’s strong tennis system. She became one of Russia’s top female players, known for her creative shot-making, tactical intelligence, and calm personality on court. Over the years, she represented Russia in major tournaments, including the Olympics and the Billie Jean King Cup.

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In March 2025, Kasatkina announced that she had been granted permanent residency in Australia and would officially represent Australia in professional tennis going forward. The decision marked a major personal and professional change in her life. In her statement, Kasatkina shared that Australia felt like a welcoming place where she could build her future both on and off the court.

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Despite the nationality switch, Kasatkina’s Russian roots remain an important part of her story, as she spent her childhood and formative tennis years in Tolyatti before eventually establishing herself on the global stage.

From her Russian roots to her rise on the global tennis stage, Daria Kasatkina’s story is about far more than trophies and rankings. Her background, upbringing, and personal journey have shaped the fearless, authentic personality fans admire today. And as her career continues to evolve, one thing is certain: Kasatkina’s story is still being written.