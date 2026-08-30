What Is Donna Vekic’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Donna Vekic has built a successful career on the WTA Tour spanning more than a decade. The 30-year-old Croatian has won five singles titles, reached a career-high ranking of No. 17, and earned millions of dollars through her performances and commercial partnerships. Her success on and off the court has contributed to a growing financial portfolio, with her career earnings and endorsement deals forming the foundation of her wealth.

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What is Donna Vekic’s Net Worth in 2026?

Donna Vekic’s estimated net worth in 2026 is around USD 5 million, according to a report from The Times of India. The publication says her wealth comes primarily from tennis, along with endorsement income and her business ventures.

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Vekic has spent more than a decade competing professionally and has steadily increased her earnings through her performances on the WTA Tour. Her biggest season came during 2024, when she reached the Wimbledon semifinals and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

How much is Donna Vekic’s career prize money and earnings?

Donna Vekic has earned substantial prize money throughout her professional career. The WTA’s official player page currently lists USD $11,032,951 in career prize money for 2026.

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The Times of India reports that Vekic earned approximately $1.885 million during the 2024 season, a campaign highlighted by her Wimbledon semifinal appearance and Olympic silver medal. The same report says she earned approximately $1.25 million at the Australian Open in 2025.

What endorsements does Donna Vekic have?

Vekic has supplemented her tennis earnings with several sponsorship and business relationships. According to The Times of India, she has signed with Ellesse, while she previously had a long-term partnership with Nike that ran until 2023. The report also states that she has used Yonex racquets since the beginning of her professional career.

Beyond sponsorships, Vekic has also developed business interests. The Times of India reports that she is the founder of DNNA and Dash Diamonds and has invested in real estate in Croatia.

What are Donna Vekic’s biggest career achievements?

Vekic’s career includes five WTA singles titles, with her first coming at the 2014 Kuala Lumpur Open. She subsequently won Nottingham in 2017, Courmayeur in 2021, Monterrey in 2023, and London in 2026.

Her biggest Grand Slam result came at Wimbledon in 2024, where she reached the semifinals. That same year, she won the silver medal in women’s singles at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Croatian woman to win an Olympic medal in women’s singles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 17 in January 2025.

Overall, Vekic’s wealth in 2026 reflects more than her long-running tennis career. Her prize money, endorsement partnerships, and business ventures have all contributed to the approximately $5 million net-worth estimate reported for the Croatian star.