What Is Elena Rybakina’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsement Deals and More

There’s a roof over Rod Laver Arena, but the fiery collision between No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Elena Rybakina might still trigger Melbourne Park heat rules: call it the ‘Thunder Down Under’. Both have dropped zero sets this fortnight, a Grand Slam rarity unseen in 17 years. Rybakina knows this opponent well, having beaten her at the WTA Finals, and as the Russian-born Kazakh surges in the Australian Open, attention turns to her 2026 net worth, career earnings, and endorsements.

What is Elena Rybakina’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, reputable financial and sports sources estimate Elena Rybakina’s net worth at roughly $12 – $13 million. This reflects her success on the court and earnings from endorsements.

Forbes lists her net worth as around $12.5 million. This includes prize money, such as a record $5.235 million from the 2025 WTA Finals. Off-court deals with brands like Red Bull and Yonex add millions more each year.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the Womens 3rd round match against Tereza Valentova of Czechia on day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 24, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260124131617440699

Her career prize money has surpassed $24 million. Steady sponsorships continue to boost her income. Despite this, she still trails some peers in total earnings.

How much prize money has Elena Rybakina earned in her career?

As of 2026, Elena Rybakina has earned about $24.44 million in career prize money on the WTA Tour. This total comes from official WTA earnings data. It includes all prize money she has won from singles titles, Grand Slam runs, and other tournament results since turning professional.

A major portion of her earnings came from the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh. She won a record-breaking $5.235 million there, the largest prize payout in women’s tennis history.

Rybakina’s prize money also includes earnings from her 11 WTA singles titles. Her notable achievements include her 2022 Wimbledon victory and deep runs in other premier events.

This $24.44 million figure only reflects prize money.

It is separate from her total income, which also includes endorsements and sponsorships. These deals contribute significantly to her overall earnings.

What are Elena Rybakina’s major endorsement and sponsorship deals?

As of 2026, Elena Rybakina has several major endorsement and sponsorship deals. These reflect her elite status on the WTA Tour. They also highlight her strong market appeal internationally and in Kazakhstan.

She has a full apparel and equipment deal with Yonex. This includes her racquets, clothing, and footwear. She began this partnership after switching from Adidas in 2023.

Rybakina also has a high-profile sponsorship with Red Bull. She signed with the energy-drink brand in 2023. She appears in promotional events and social campaigns for them.

In addition, she partners with Bank RBK, a leading Kazakh commercial bank. She signed as a national sports ambassador in early 2023. This deal highlights her prominence in her adopted country.

Her endorsement roster also includes KAZ Minerals and Kazakhmys Corporation, two major Kazakh mining firms. She represents them as a top athlete from Kazakhstan.

Rybakina is also a brand ambassador for Lexus Kazakhstan. This deal started in 2024. It connects her to local luxury and sports development initiatives. These partnerships, combined with her on-court success, make endorsements a key part of her earnings and global profile.

Does Elena Rybakina have business ventures or other income sources?

Yes, Elena Rybakina earns income beyond prize money and standard endorsements. Most of her earnings are tied to her sports career and brand presence. She does not have large standalone business ventures.

She earns significant revenue from sponsorship deals with major brands. These include Yonex for apparel, footwear, and equipment. She also partners with Red Bull and Bank RBK. These deals contribute millions annually to her income.

In addition to sponsorships, Rybakina engages in philanthropic activities. In 2023, she donated ₸35 million ($68,932) to support young Kazakh tennis players. This demonstrates her commitment to giving back and growing her personal brand.

Her off-court earnings mainly come from endorsements and sponsorships. She also benefits from her growing public profile and marketability as a top-ranked player.

As of 2026, there are no widely reported independent businesses or major investments owned by Rybakina. Her focus remains on tennis and related commercial partnerships.

And in today’s final against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian leads their H2H 8-6. But, as usual, these numbers can be viewed in different ways.

On outdoor hard courts, Sabalenka holds a 5-4 edge. However, Rybakina has won three of their four championship matches, including their last meeting. That match was a 6-3, 7-6 (0) win for Rybakina at the 2025 WTA Finals title.

Sabalenka is aiming for her third Australian Open title in four years. Melbourne has been her stronghold, where she has won 20 of her past 21 matches. It is clearly her happy place.

Rybakina enters the final with incredible momentum. Since last year, she has won 19 of her past 20 matches.

The World No. 5 has also beaten nine straight Top 10 players, showing her dominance over elite competition.

The big question remains: can Rybakina take revenge for her 2024 Australian Open final loss against Sabalenka, or will Sabalenka finally win the AO after losing the final to Madison Keys last year?