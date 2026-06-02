What Is Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

The young Félix Auger-Aliassime arrived in Montpellier, France, at the start of the 2026 season with more than just another title on his mind; he wanted to make a statement. He did exactly that, defeating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final to claim the ninth ATP title of his career.

The victory marked a strong start to the season and reinforced his status as one of the brightest talents in men’s tennis today. As Auger-Aliassime continues to climb the rankings and add to his growing list of achievements, many fans are wondering about the financial rewards of his success. So, what is Félix Auger-Aliassime’s net worth in 2026? Let’s take a closer look.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Net Worth

Félix Auger-Aliassime’s net worth is roughly $10 million as of spring 2026. Don’t let the number fool you. That’s not what he has in his checking account. Net worth means everything: his house in Monaco, his cars, his investments, prize money he’s saved, plus whatever he’s made from sponsorships. Subtract any debts or taxes, and you land around that $10 million mark.

To put it in perspective, he’s not yet in the Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer tax bracket. Those guys are in another galaxy. But for a player who turned pro at 16 and is still years away from his prime? Ten million is a serious flex. He’s earned every penny, and the number is only going up.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Career Earnings

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s career prize money has already crossed a major milestone. Salary Sport lists him at $11,138,718 in career prize money, while ATP Tour data puts his singles and doubles combined prize money at $21,985,243. That gap is mostly about source timing and whether double earnings are fully counted, but either way, the conclusion is the same: he has made serious money on the court.

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There is no fixed salary in tennis, so “current salary” really means current earning pace. His income comes from weekly tournament cheques, ranking-based payouts, title bonuses, and event-specific prize pools. For example, he recently secured a $301,000 prize alongside a key clay-court title run, which is exactly the sort of result that keeps a player’s yearly total moving upward.

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The breakdown is pretty straightforward. Early-round exits pay less, deep runs pay more, and titles are where the real jumps happen. Bonus money also comes into play through stronger event performances and season-end positioning. So if you’re looking at his earnings in 2026, think of it less like a salary and more like a rolling scoreboard. Every win adds to the total, and Felix has already stacked enough of them to sit comfortably among tennis’s better earners.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Professional Career

Félix Auger-Aliassime turned professional as a teenager and was quickly identified as one of tennis’ brightest young prospects. The expectations were justified. He climbed the ATP rankings at a rapid pace, developed a reputation for his powerful serve and versatile all-court game, and emerged as one of Canada’s most successful tennis players.

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His biggest achievements arrived steadily over the years. Auger-Aliassime captured multiple ATP titles, broke into the ATP Top 10, and established himself as a consistent threat against the sport’s elite players. While periods of inconsistency have occasionally slowed his momentum, his talent and athleticism have never been in doubt. As a result, many still view him as a player whose best chapters may yet be written.

His recent resurgence has reinforced that belief. A strong finish to the 2025 season, followed by another title run in Montpellier in 2026, demonstrated his ability to compete for trophies at the highest level. In professional tennis, consistency in big moments separates contenders from champions, and Auger-Aliassime has repeatedly shown that he possesses the tools to challenge the world’s best when his game is firing. At just 25 years old, he remains one of the most dangerous and accomplished players of his generation.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Brand Endorsements

Felix Auger-Aliassime has quite well aligned his sponsorship image with his own personality. Adidas signed him to a long-term contract back in January 2021, and the corporation was very clear about his use of their equipment from then on. His tennis racket sponsorship has been with Babolat, and it has remained consistent.

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TAG Heuer also fits the Felix mold well. Tennis Canada noted that he had been linked with the luxury watch brand as part of his broader off-court portfolio. Then came Renault in 2023, a partnership that gave him a clean European automotive tie-in and even connected to community court renovation projects in Togo.

The newest headline came in March 2026, when Polestar named him a global ambassador. Polestar said the partnership would debut at Indian Wells and noted that Auger-Aliassime would drive a Polestar vehicle at select tournaments, including the Grand Slams and Montreal.

Felix himself framed it in a neat line: “Performance and precision are central to how I approach tennis and I see that same commitment in everything Polestar builds”. That is exactly the kind of quote sponsors love because it sounds earned, not scripted.

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Brand Signing Year Adidas 2021 Babolat Before 2021 TAG Heuer N/A (public partnership announced before 2023) Renault 2023 Polestar 2026

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s House and Cars

Félix Auger-Aliassime is known to live and train in Monte Carlo, a popular base for many of the world’s top tennis players. However, there is no publicly verified information linking him to the purchase of a luxury mansion or extensive real estate portfolio. Like many professional athletes, he keeps details of his private property holdings largely out of the public eye.

On the automotive side, Auger-Aliassime’s public profile is more closely tied to sponsorships than personal ownership. He has partnered with brands such as Renault and Polestar, appearing in promotional campaigns and brand initiatives. However, there is no publicly available record confirming a personal collection of luxury vehicles.

As the 2026 season progresses, Auger-Aliassime remains one of the ATP Tour’s most talented and closely watched players. Already an established ATP title winner and former Top 10 player, he continues to pursue the sport’s biggest achievements.

Strong performances at major tournaments and Masters 1000 events could further enhance both his ranking and earning potential. At 25 years old, the Canadian star remains firmly in the conversation among the elite players capable of challenging for the sport’s biggest titles in the years ahead.