What Is Hubert Hurkacz’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring the Tennis Star’s Family Roots and Faith

Every tennis player has a story that begins long before the trophies and rankings, and Hubert Hurkacz is no exception. Behind his quiet confidence and success on the ATP Tour is a close-knit family, strong Polish roots, and years of support that helped shape his career. If you’ve ever wondered where Hurkacz comes from or who has influenced his journey, here’s everything you should know about his background and personal life.

Where is Hubert Hurkacz from?

Hubert Hurkacz comes from Wrocław, Poland, where he was born on February 11, 1997. Growing up in one of Poland’s biggest cities, he spent his childhood surrounded by a family passionate about sports. Tennis wasn’t the only game discussed at home. Volleyball and other athletic achievements shaped daily conversations, creating an environment where competition felt natural. Those early experiences helped build the calm, disciplined personality fans recognize today.

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Although he now lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Poland remains the country he proudly represents in international tennis. Every time he steps onto the court, he competes under the Polish flag. His rise to becoming Poland’s highest-ranked male player during the Open Era has strengthened his connection with home. Wrocław remains an important part of his story, marking the beginning of a remarkable tennis journey.

What is Hubert Hurkacz’s nationality?

Hubert Hurkacz holds Polish nationality and has represented Poland throughout his professional tennis career. His sporting nationality has never changed despite living in Monaco for training and travel convenience. Both of his parents are also Polish, making his family deeply connected to Poland’s culture and traditions. His father, Krzysztof Hurkacz, is a computer specialist, while his mother, Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz, worked as a nurse and enjoyed success in junior tennis. Their encouragement helped Hubert develop both confidence and determination from an early age.

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His uncle, Tomasz Maliszewski, also played professional tennis, adding another chapter to the family’s sporting background. That strong Polish foundation shaped Hubert’s identity long before international trophies arrived. Even after achieving global success, he continues to represent Poland proudly in major ATP tournaments and international competitions.

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What is Hubert Hurkacz’s ethnicity?

Hubert Hurkacz is of Polish ethnicity, with his family tracing its roots to Poland for generations. Born and raised in Wrocław, Hurkacz grew up in a family where education, sports, and discipline went hand in hand. He was raised alongside his younger sister, Nika, who also pursued tennis.

Athletic talent runs deep in the family. His mother was a Polish junior tennis champion, his grandfather played professional volleyball, and his uncle also competed as a professional tennis player before retiring early. Surrounded by accomplished athletes from a young age, Hurkacz developed a passion for tennis that eventually led him to become one of Poland’s most successful players on the ATP Tour.

What is Hubert Hurkacz’s religion? Is Hubert Hurkacz Christian?

Hubert Hurkacz has not identified himself as a Christian and rarely discusses his personal beliefs in public. Throughout his career, he has largely kept his private life separate from his tennis career.

However, in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, Hurkacz said he is “not really a religious person,” adding that he places more faith in positive energy and believes karma has a way of coming back. The comments came as he reflected on a difficult period in his career, which included health setbacks and knee surgery that kept him away from competition for nearly seven months.

While Hurkacz was born and raised in Poland, where Christianity, particularly Roman Catholicism, is the predominant religion, his remarks suggest he does not consider himself religious. As a result, it would be inaccurate to describe him as a practicing Christian based solely on his nationality or upbringing.